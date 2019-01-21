Kenosha St. Joseph High School first opened its doors in 1957 and served its community well for more than a half-century as a four-year educational institution. Always attuned to the needs of the community, St. Joseph High School changed and grew as the demographics of the community changed and grew. In 2010, recognizing the need for high-quality Catholic education from preschool through high school, St. Joseph High School transitioned to St. Joseph Catholic Academy, enrolling and educating students from preschool through high school.
Since this change, St. Joseph's excellence has been elevated to another level. The school’s mission to provide students with a seamless, sequential curriculum that addresses their needs at every step of their academic journey is achieved on a yearly basis.
As 2016 SJCA alumna Megan Marciniak said, "There is no other school in this area that can claim to not only nourish the minds of its students, but the souls — something infinitely more important."
The spectacular academic record for this school speaks volumes. Consider that:
• 100 percent of SJCA seniors graduate.
• 100 percent of the class of 2018 was admitted to college.
• 80 percent of the SJCA students who applied to the University of Wisconsin in Madison during the last two years have earned admittance.
• SJCA students have earned more than $15 million in college scholarships during the last three years.
That's the highest amount per student in Kenosha County. The 86 members of the Class of 2018 earned a record $8.6 million in college scholarships, far surpassing the per-student average award for any other school in the area.
• The top 50 percent of the Class of 2018 scored above 27 on the ACT, which is six points higher than the state average.
• SJCA students devote more than 10,000 student hours to local, national and global experience every single year.
The fruitful educational journey at SJCA starts with preschool. With its articulated preschool, elementary, middle and high schools, SJCA emphasizes not just the academic rigor that leads to success, but also stresses the behaviors, skills and habits that maximize the potential of students.
SJCA students are taught to follow directions, meet deadlines, collaborate with peers, respect the ideas of others, ask meaningful questions and articulate a well-reasoned point of view. Even the youngest SJCA learners are expected to be kind, courteous, respectful and prepared.
But while traditional values are stressed, cutting-edge ideas are used to inspire, excite and challenge students.
Some of the highlights include:
• Preschoolers studying transportation and "crossing the ocean" on the Mayflower.
• Elementary students constructed and powered a hovercraft through SJCA STEAM Club (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math).
• Middle school students learn engineering skills and participate in the Fluid Power Challenge at the Milwaukee School of Engineering. This year a team of SJCA 8th graders took first place in the competition.
• High school students travel to impoverished communities to build homes and serve those in need.
All SCJA students, preschool through high school, participate in a two-week January term, which is an innovative, experiential learning program that extends the scope of traditional education. Some of the highlights from that program for this year include: Middle school students simulating space travel while attending Space Camp in Huntsville, Ala.; High school students immersed in language, history, culture and the arts in Florence, ancient Rome, Madrid, and Barcelona; Juniors and seniors participating in internships across the area working with lawyers, physicians, teachers, engineers and many other professionals; students crafting for a cause making both edible and durable goods for those in need.
With this outstanding educational experience comes a strong Catholic identity that stresses Gospel values and service for others. Every SJCA student from kindergarten through high school has had a meaningful retreat experience, led by the school's theology teachers and assisted by a team of student leaders. Every year SJCA sends a large group of students, parents and teachers to the March for Life in Washington D.C. to show support for the unborn and to express commitment for the dignity of all people.
In addition, the SJCA community raises funds for numerous worthy causes, including the Assisi Special School in India, Sarcoma Research and Muscular Dystrophy.
There is also a long run of excellence in athletics at the school, with many individual and team conference, regional and state championships. Most recently, the 2018 SJCA girls' soccer team won the WIAA Division 4 state championship and the 2018 number one girls’ doubles team were the Division Two State champs.
While SJCA has much to be proud of, it is their commitment for every student that makes the school unique. As President/Principal Robert Freund, the longest serving principal in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee: “Our outcomes speak for themselves, but these outcomes are not just happenstance. Our stellar results stem from an authentic and intentional desire to serve our and families. We are invested in every single SJCA student. We know them, we love them, we respect them and are wholly dedicating to making sure that each one becomes his or her best self.”
SJCA will host an Open House from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 27 at both campuses. The upper level is at 2401 69th St., and the lower level at 7207 14th Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.