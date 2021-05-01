St. John: A nurse for 30 years, says she could go for 25 more

RACINE — After 30 years of nursing, Susan St. John of Kenosha still burns with a passion to help others.

St. John has been working at Society’s Assets for the past 25 years and still finds joy in connecting with her patients. Although COVID-19 has caused her some challenges, she still brings a warming smile to comfort her patients during this difficult time.

St. John said she is honored to be nominated for this year’s nurses program honorees.

“Sometimes I go through my job and feel like nobody appreciates me, but then something like this comes up and my coworkers say ‘you deserve this,’ “ said St. John. “I am just really honored. I am feeling so appreciated and so respected that I could probably go another 25 years.”

Q: How did you become interested in nursing?A: I have been a nurse for 30 years now. I have always had an interest in helping people and knew that my parents were going to be getting up there in age. I wanted to have some nursing knowledge so I could take care of them. I really just enjoy working with people, especially the elderly.