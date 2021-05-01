St. John: A nurse for 30 years, says she could go for 25 more

RACINE — After 30 years of nursing, Susan St. John of Kenosha still burns with a passion to help others.
St. John has been working at Society’s Assets for the past 25 years and still finds joy in connecting with her patients. Although COVID-19 has caused her some challenges, she still brings a warming smile to comfort her patients during this difficult time.
St. John said she is honored to be nominated for this year’s nurses program honorees.
“Sometimes I go through my job and feel like nobody appreciates me, but then something like this comes up and my coworkers say ‘you deserve this,’ “ said St. John. “I am just really honored. I am feeling so appreciated and so respected that I could probably go another 25 years.”
Q: How did you become interested in nursing?A: I have been a nurse for 30 years now. I have always had an interest in helping people and knew that my parents were going to be getting up there in age. I wanted to have some nursing knowledge so I could take care of them. I really just enjoy working with people, especially the elderly.
Q: What is your favorite nursing memory?A: My favorite memory came while I was working at Society’s Assets. I had developed a very close rapport with one of my consumers and her daughter who was her care giver. The three of us had a wonderful relationship. When the mother passed away suddenly, her daughter came to me in person and asked if I would speak at her funeral. It touched my heart that of all the people in the world, she was asking me to speak.
Q: Did you have a mentor that helped you during your nursing career?A: When I started 25 years ago, I paired up with one of the nurses named Carolyn Balcom. She took me under her wing and mentored me. The things she taught me about communicating with people is on of the reasons why I have stayed so long. Balcom has since retired but I try to embody her when new registered nurses come in. The things she taught me I still try to incorporate into my training.
Q: What is your favorite quote that pertains to your occupation?A: “Your smile is your logo, your personality is your business card and how you leave others feeling after their experience with you is your trademark.”
Q: What are some challenges you have faced during the pandemic and what lessons have you learned from it?A: The challenges have been that the state did not want us going into homes for our visits so they had to be over the phone. I found that very challenging because I am a very visual person and there were things I would miss over the phone. Not being able to have face to face visits is a challenge because face to face visits are the best part of the job. A lesson I have learned from this is that I need to be a little more patient and a little more open-minded.