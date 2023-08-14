BURLINGTON — The new owners of the St. Francis Friary have unveiled a $9.7 million plan to renovate the historic site and create a gathering place for religious followers and others “wishing to retreat from the world.”

The Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest said buildings on the 100-acre complex need interior renovation, heating and air-conditioning upgrades, kitchen remodeling, church organ repair or replacement, and other improvements.

With a projected cost of $9.7 million — which includes buying the property — the nonprofit Catholic group from Chicago is soliciting donations to meet its goals.

But the group also said the 90-year-old friary is structurally sound, and the buyers hope to embark on renovation work this year so that youth camps and other organized events can begin soon.

The institute said its newly named Sacred Heart Retreat Center will welcome “faithful friends and newcomers alike” with activities possible by the end of 2024.

“We need a property where people will immediately find themselves at home,” the group said in an announcement posted to its website. The announcement described “providing a framework for people wishing to retreat from the world for a time.”

The detailed plans for the former St. Francis Friary, 2457 Browns Lake Drive, are stirring excitement among members of the Catholic community in the area.

Karen Ann Mahoney of Kenosha recalled growing up in Burlington and visiting the friary for prayers, festivals and other activities.

The new Sacred Heart Retreat Center likely will draw followers throughout the Midwest and become a tourist attraction that will benefit the Burlington community, Mahoney said.

“I think it’ll be a wonderful hub for Catholics in the area,” she said. “I love it.”

Leslie Hazinski of Beach Park, Illinois, said she, too, is happy to see the buyers making plans to reuse the friary as place of religious worship.

Hazinski said she has visited the site and probably will return to see the new retreat center.

“It’s good that they can keep it going,” she said. “I think it’s probably going to help us be better Catholics.”

The friary was built in 1931 by a Polish Catholic order of friars who moved from Pulaski, near Green Bay. A friary is similar to a monastery, except that monks generally live a reclusive lifestyle, while friars tend to be more outwardly engaged in a community.

The friary grew in popularity as a venue for weddings and other events, but as the friars aged, they found it difficult to maintain the grounds and decided to sell 146-acre property.

The friary is on the National Register of Historic Places.

In early 2022, Kenosha-based Bear Real Estate announced plans to purchase the site and redevelop it with a mix of residential and commercial development. Bear Real Estate, however, decided instead to resell the property for $3.5 million to the Institute of Christ the King.

The institute completed its purchase of about 100 acres in May, leaving 15 acres for the friars to maintain a place of residence and another parcel retained by Bear Real Estate.

Officials with the institute could not be reached for comment about their renovation plans.

Burlington city officials said they have not seen any permit applications or proposals from the new property owners.

But in the announcement, institute leaders laid out detailed descriptions of the work they intend to perform — and the costs — to transform the site into the Sacred Heart Retreat Center.

The work is planned in three phases.

The first phase, which is expected to cost $900,000, includes remodeling a commercial kitchen, updating floors and windows, and taking other steps to create “an immediately functional space” for visitors and volunteers.

The second phase, which is expected to cost $3.8 million and is planned for 2024, includes updating heating and air-conditioning, renovating bathrooms, and renovating and refurnishing the main friary building.

The third phase, which is expected to cost $5 million, includes restoring the main chapel, renovating an auditorium, repaving the driveway and parking lots, and paying off the final $2.8 million in mortgage and startup loans for the property purchase.

“We have a mind to accomplish this task, and we firmly believe that people around the nation will see the great value of this mission,” the announcement stated. “It is with a spirit of courage and trust in divine providence that we are moving forward.”

Burlington's St. Francis Friary history, in photos St. Francis Friary St. Francis Friary in Burlington 146-acre complex may be redeveloped 2000 Balloons for Franciscans Running at the friary Running at the friary Grotto at St. Francis Grotto at St. Francis A clown pastor Mass at the friary Katrina evacuees find refuge at St. Francis Friary in Burlington Katrina evacuees find refuge at St. Francis Friary in Burlington Katrina evacuees find refuge at St. Francis Friary in Burlington Katrina evacuees find refuge at St. Francis Friary in Burlington Katrina evacuees find refuge at St. Francis Friary in Burlington Katrina evacuees find refuge at St. Francis Friary in Burlington Katrina evacuees find refuge at St. Francis Friary in Burlington Rev. Jerry Zawada A Franciscan crafter Supporting St. Francis 2002 2011