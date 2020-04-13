St. Cat's teacher turns 3D printing hobby into PPE production effort

RACINE — Within the past week, Karen Matthews, a 3D printing enthusiast and Science and STEM Department chair at St. Catherine’s High School, has put her hobby to an important use.
Matthews is one of more than 100 people who signed on to use their 3D printers to print prototype N95-type masks to contribute to a project by Concordia University in Mequon, along with the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s Prototyping Lab and other partners.
“When the COVID crisis really started to crash down, it became obvious that personal protective equipment was really going to be a problem,” Matthews said. “A lot of people in the printing community were looking for ways to help. But PPE (personal protective equipment) is not something that should really just be slapped together.”
The N95 type masks are the kind that are recommended for health care professionals as they are efficient at filtering out airborne particles like the ones that carry the novel coronavirus.
Although the Concordia prototype is not yet certified by the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health, because there hasn’t been time, health care organizations are still asking for them.
“Basically, many places don’t care, they need PPE in the hands of their medical professionals right away,” Matthews said.
Answering the call
Concordia and UWM used direct input from medical professionals to develop the prototype mask, beginning work on the project about two weeks ago.
Due to the PPE shortage across the state and the country, Concordia put its new Makerspace Lab, equipped with 30 3D printers, to work printing masks 24 hour per day.
But Dr. Dan Sem, dean of Concordia’s Batterman School of Business, said the need was much greater than what the lab could produce on its own.
“They only way to get the numbers bigger is to kind of crowdsource from the community,” Sem said.
The university asked individuals and organizations to register their 3D printers. Registered users then received the designs and could get to work printing. As of Monday, Concordia had reached its capacity for crowdsourced printers, with 129 individuals and 299 printers registered across the state.
Matthews is utilizing four printers, two of her own and two that Siena Catholic Schools allowed her to borrow from St. Catherine’s. She was hoping to print 30 to 40 masks and deliver them to the university by the end of the week.
“My upstairs bedroom Looks like a little mini production shop right now,” said Matthews, who lives in South Milwaukee.
Siena Catholic Schools is the organization that runs St. Cat’s as well as five Catholic K-8 schools in Racine.
Last week, Concordia handed out 65 masks to a handful of groups that needed them, received some feedback and created an improved design.
The lab plans to ramp up production of that design next week, Sem said. It would be difficult for the university to say how many masks it will deliver to health care professionals in the coming weeks, as Concordia doesn’t know how many of the registered crowdsourced printers will actually print masks or for how long they will print each day, Sem said.
Matthews, like others, is only printing the casing for the masks. The breathing filters then have to be inserted, and headbands attached, which at the moment is a lengthy process that Sem said Concordia is working to shorten.
Filling a void
Matthews said she became interested in 3D printing as she taught Project Lead the Way classes at St. Cat’s. In their classes, students learn to use computer-aided design software and then can design and 3D print their own creations.
“They’re able to see it come to life after they designed it,” she said.
Now that she cannot be in the classroom and is communicating with students through remote learning, this project is a way for her to make a positive impact.
“To be able to do something for someone that I know is going to make a difference in their health and safety, there really aren’t words for how it makes me feel,” Matthews said.
She added that she is thankful to Concordia and its partners for organizing the effort.
“I think what we’re doing here is going on in cities across country,” Sem said. “Crowdsourcing is a way to meet the needs until other sources appear. And who knows when that’s going to be?”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.