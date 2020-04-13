St. Cat's teacher turns 3D printing hobby into PPE production effort

Siena Catholic Schools is the organization that runs St. Cat’s as well as five Catholic K-8 schools in Racine.

Last week, Concordia handed out 65 masks to a handful of groups that needed them, received some feedback and created an improved design.

The lab plans to ramp up production of that design next week, Sem said. It would be difficult for the university to say how many masks it will deliver to health care professionals in the coming weeks, as Concordia doesn’t know how many of the registered crowdsourced printers will actually print masks or for how long they will print each day, Sem said.

Matthews, like others, is only printing the casing for the masks. The breathing filters then have to be inserted, and headbands attached, which at the moment is a lengthy process that Sem said Concordia is working to shorten.

Filling a void

Matthews said she became interested in 3D printing as she taught Project Lead the Way classes at St. Cat’s. In their classes, students learn to use computer-aided design software and then can design and 3D print their own creations.

“They’re able to see it come to life after they designed it,” she said.