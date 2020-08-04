St. Catherine's Tyrese Hunter to play at Iowa State

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tyrese Hunter followed his heart. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, that's what countless kids in his position must do.

The 6-foot guard for the St. Catherine's boys basketball team, who is entering his senior season, announced Tuesday that he has accepted a full scholarship to play for Iowa State starting with the 2021-22 school year.

Hunter's other finalists were Marquette, Texas Tech and Georgia. He chose Tuesday to make his choice because it would have been the 49th birthday of his mother, Ida, who died Nov. 27, 2016 of kidney failure.

Because of the pandemic, Hunter was not able to make an official visit. In fact, not only has he never visited the Iowa State campus in Ames he said he has never even been in the state of Iowa.

Hunter earned first-team Associated Press All-State honors and was the All-Racine County Player of the Year after averaging 21.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.0 steals. The Angels were 25-0 and one victory from advancing to the WIAA Division 4 Tournament when the season was ended March 12 because of the pandemic.

This story will be updated.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.