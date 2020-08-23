Principal Timothy Riedl said Sunday “we had some delays with construction.” So, the administration wanted to give teachers an extra day to prepare before students enter the school.
Like most schools in the state, St. Catherine’s — as with all six area schools under the Siena Catholic Schools umbrella — is having in-person, socially distanced classes this fall. The first days of the academic year at the six schools this week are orientation for students “to practice new traffic patterns, social distancing, screening and the changes that we’ve made in order to keep everyone safe,” Siena Catholic Schools said in a release.
Formal education of both students learning in-person and those learning from home within Siena begins on Monday, Aug. 31.
