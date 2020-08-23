× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — It’s not coronavirus delaying the start of the 2020-21 school year at St. Catherine’s High School. It’s construction.

The academic year at the Catholic high school was supposed to begin Monday. But, after a summer filled with construction on improved STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) labs on the third floor, the school is pushing back the start of the year until Tuesday.

Principal Timothy Riedl said Sunday “we had some delays with construction.” So, the administration wanted to give teachers an extra day to prepare before students enter the school.

Like most schools in the state, St. Catherine’s — as with all six area schools under the Siena Catholic Schools umbrella — is having in-person, socially distanced classes this fall. The first days of the academic year at the six schools this week are orientation for students “to practice new traffic patterns, social distancing, screening and the changes that we’ve made in order to keep everyone safe,” Siena Catholic Schools said in a release.

Formal education of both students learning in-person and those learning from home within Siena begins on Monday, Aug. 31.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.