St. Catherine's names new principal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The new principal at St. Catherine’s High School in the fall will be a familiar face.

This week Siena Catholic Schools — the entity that runs St. Cat’s as well as five Catholic K-8 schools in Racine — announced that current Assistant Principal Tim Riedl would be moving up to the principal role. Riedl succeeds Mike Arendt, who is serving as interim principal for the current school year. Arendt will return to his previous role of athletic director in the fall.

“I’m very excited and also very grateful for just the opportunity to continue the work that I started as an assistant principal with the team that we have at St. Cat’s,” Riedl said. “And just to keep moving our school forward in the great direction that we’ve got our ship set to sail here.”

Riedl has served as assistant principal at St. Cat’s for the past 10 months, alongside fellow assistant principal Heather Collum, who will remain in that role.

“I wasn’t expecting this,” Riedl said of the promotion.

He added that having an excellent team around him gave him the confidence to know he can do the job well.

STEM focus