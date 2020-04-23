St. Catherine's names new principal

RACINE — The new principal at St. Catherine’s High School in the fall will be a familiar face.
This week Siena Catholic Schools — the entity that runs St. Cat’s as well as five Catholic K-8 schools in Racine — announced that current Assistant Principal Tim Riedl would be moving up to the principal role. Riedl succeeds Mike Arendt, who is serving as interim principal for the current school year. Arendt will return to his previous role of athletic director in the fall.
“I’m very excited and also very grateful for just the opportunity to continue the work that I started as an assistant principal with the team that we have at St. Cat’s,” Riedl said. “And just to keep moving our school forward in the great direction that we’ve got our ship set to sail here.”
Riedl has served as assistant principal at St. Cat’s for the past 10 months, alongside fellow assistant principal Heather Collum, who will remain in that role.
“I wasn’t expecting this,” Riedl said of the promotion.
He added that having an excellent team around him gave him the confidence to know he can do the job well.
STEM focus
In the coming years, St. Cat’s plans to continue its focus on science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, and to grow student college and career readiness, Riedl said. Work on a $1.2 million STEM lab is currently underway at the school.
Riedl added that another priority for him is to continue to embrace and celebrate the diverse community at St. Cat’s.
Riedl said his philosophy when dealing with uncertainty because of the COVID-19 public health crisis is to “hope for the best, but prepare for the worst.”
“I am absolutely thrilled that Tim will be serving as our next principal for St. Catherine’s High School,” Brenda White, president of Siena Catholic Schools, said in a press release. “Watching Tim’s leadership style over the past 10 months has highlighted his dedication to our students and faculty. His expressed desire to work in a high-performing, faith-filled environment is exciting and I look forward to watching the school flourish under his guidance.”
Riedl earned a master’s degree in education from Harvard University and his undergraduate degree from Northern Iowa. Before coming to St. Cat’s, he worked at Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Dubuque, Iowa, and Oak Hill Academy in Virginia. Riedl also spent time coaching track and field, volleyball and basketball.
“I am grateful and humbled by the faith Brenda White and others have put in my ability to move St. Catherine’s High School forward,” Riedl said. “My confidence in our St. Cat’s team is unwavering and I will work tirelessly for our students, faculty, staff, families, alumni, and community. The future of St. Catherine’s is bright.”
The search for an additional assistant principal is currently underway.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.