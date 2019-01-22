RACINE — Siena Catholic Schools officials announced Tuesday that they will begin phasing out the St. Catherine’s middle school program, beginning next school year.
The program for grades 6-8 at St. Catherine’s, 1200 Park Ave., was created fairly recently, during the 2010-11 school year. A total of 220 student are enrolled at the middle school level this year.
The decision to end the middle school program was driven by the desire to provide high-quality instruction that is best-suited for the developmental levels of both middle and high school students, according to a press statement from Siena.
“We believe a return to a traditional high school setting will positively impact every part of the educational program of our school,” stated Todd Willems, chief academic officer for Siena Catholic Schools. “Our students will be supported by having a developmentally appropriate educational environment for learning, interacting and growing spiritually, academically and socially among their peers.”
Nixing the middle school grades at St. Catherine’s will also allow more space to create a STEM, or science, technology, engineering and math lab, as well as room for popular music and art electives and other advanced courses.
The phasing out of the St. Catherine’s middle school program is set to take place over the next three years, with a return to only serving high school students by the 2021-22 school year. This means that current middle school students will not be impacted, as the school will continue to serve seventh-grade students next year and eighth-grade students in the 2020-21 school year. The school will not have a sixth-grade class in the coming fall.
Newly united
Siena Catholic Schools united Racine’s five Catholic K-8 schools under one umbrella, along with Saint Catherine’s, at the beginning of this school year. In conjunction with the change at St. Catherine’s, Siena will open additional middle school spots at its other schools. Our Lady of Grace, 1425 Grove Ave., which will add a new sixth-grade class in 2019-20.
Brenda White, president of Siena Catholic Schools, said the decision to add an entire class specifically Our Lady of Grace was due to the amount of physical space available there and its closer proximity to St. Catherine’s, compared to the other K-8 schools. Availability of additional middle school spots at Siena’s other schools will vary.
Each student who graduates from the 8th grade at a Siena Catholic School will have preferential enrollment status for ninth grade at St. Catherine’s.
White said St. Catherine's middle school students are typically a mix of children who previously attended one of the Siena K-8 schools, as well as students from other area public and private schools.
The full-time equivalent of 8.6 teachers are currently employed at the middle school level at St. Catherine’s, but White cautioned that this doesn’t mean there are that many jobs at stake. Because its schools typically have some annual teacher turnover, staffing levels at its schools could change during the phase-out, and because Siena is working to expand its freshman class at St. Catherine’s, White said it would be difficult for Siena to give an exact number of jobs that could be impacted.
Teachers and staff were informed of the planned middle school phase-out Monday, and parents and students were told about it Tuesday.
