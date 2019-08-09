RACINE — St. Catherine’s High School will have a new interim principal when classes begin this fall.
Mike Arendt, currently the school’s athletic director, will serve as interim principal in the 2019-20 school year following the resignation last week of Betty Hunt. Hunt, who graduated from St. Catherine’s in 1972, took on the principal role there in 2015. Arendt will take over on Aug. 9.
“We are thrilled to have Mike step into the interim principal role,” Brenda White, president of Siena Catholic Schools of Racine, stated in a press release. “His passion for St. Catherine’s and Catholic education, his success as athletic director, and his vast experience in secondary education make him a wonderful candidate. He is respected by students, parents, peers, and leaders both regionally and nationally.”
Before he started as athletic director at St. Catherine’s, Arendt worked for nine years as a teacher and coach at Union Grove High School, and was the summer school principal there for six years.
Arendt also has experience in curriculum expansion, instructional design, aligning existing curriculum with Common Core, budgeting and discipline hearings.
“I want to thank the Siena leadership for the opportunity to lead St. Catherine’s as interim principal,” Arendt stated. “When I came to St. Cat’s two years ago, I was well aware of the rich history and traditions that the school had in the greater Racine area. The bonds between alumni speak volumes — all you have to do is look at the number of SCHS alumni who still teach within the Siena system and you’ll see what an impact St. Cat’s has had.”
Athletics staffing
With Arendt’s move to interim principal, current student athletic director Dan Miller will take on the interim director of athletics role while continuing to serve as head football coach.
Miller has been student retention specialist at St. Catherine’s since 2016 and head football coach since 2004, leading the team to a WIAA state football championship last year. He was previously a special education teacher for Racine Unified.
Timothy Riedl has been hired as the assistant principal at St. Catherine’s. Siena Catholic Schools of Racine — the entity that runs St. Catherine’s in addition to five local Catholic K-8 schools — is still looking to fill the second assistant principal position at St. Catherine’s.
Riedl previously worked at Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Dubuque, Iowa, and Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia. Riedl also spent time coaching track and field, volleyball and basketball.
Siena Catholic Schools has also hired Chris Sosnay as its executive director of development.
“It was critical that we took our time in finding the right person for this important role,” White stated. “Chris ticks all of the boxes for us, and more. A personal and professional Catholic background, expansive experience in education, vast knowledge of advancement, passionate leadership, and quality character, which is all evident when you meet him. I am excited to welcome him to the Siena family and complete our senior leadership team.”
Sosnay has spent the last two years as director of development at Augustine Preparatory Academy in Milwaukee. Prior to that, he spent 10 years at Marquette University High School as director of annual giving. Sosnay is set to begin his time with Siena next week.
In Photos: St. Catherine's football team send-off
The St. Catherine’s High School football team were cheered on by fellow students, faculty members and family Thursday afternoon, Nov. 15, 2018, as they made their way to a chartered bus waiting to transport the team to Madison.
The undefeated Angels were heading to Camp Randall Stadium at the University of Wisconsin campus to play St. Croix Central in the Division 4 state championship game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.