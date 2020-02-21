St. Catherine's searches for new principal, Arendt to return to athletic director position

RACINE — The search is on for a new principal for St. Catherine’s High School.
Mike Arendt, who became the school’s interim principal two weeks before the start of this school year, will return to his former position of athletic director next school year.
Siena Catholic Schools of Racine, which operates five local elementary schools along with St. Catherine’s, offered the permanent principal position to Arendt, but he turned it down.
Arendt knows how much time, effort and energy go into the principal job, and said he has family obligations that have to come first instead.
“I can’t in good faith go in without the ability to do that,” he said. “It wouldn’t be fair to the school, it wouldn’t be fair to the great students, staff, families and community that we have.”
Siena posted the open principal position nationally earlier this week, and had already received some applications. The organization’s plan is to accept applications until early March, to do interviews throughout that month and to announce the name of the new principal in early April. However, Todd Willems, Siena’s chief academic officer, said that many factors could push back that announcement.
The new hire would become principal July 1. Arendt will continue to serve as interim principal until then.
You have free articles remaining.
“We’re going to get a great person hired in here that’s able to make that time commitment and that’s going to be passionate about it and that’s going to drive home a lot of the positivity that’s gone on in the building this year,” Arendt said.
A positive culture
Both Willems and Siena President Brenda White said Arendt and his assistant principals, Heather Collum and Timothy Riedl, have worked to transform the culture at St. Catherine’s this year by being visible in the school and displaying positive leadership.
Arendt described the year so far as a whirlwind, as he learned on the job and worked to put the school on a trajectory toward future success.
“It’s been a really great experience and that’s due in large part to the two assistant principals we have here,” Arendt said.
Although he said it was not a factor in his decision, Arendt is looking forward to closer interactions with students next year when he returns to the athletic director position. He served as St. Catherine’s Athletic director for two years before becoming interim principal.
Before he started as athletic director at St. Catherine’s, Arendt worked for nine years as a teacher and coach at Union Grove High School, and was the summer school principal there for six years.