St. Catherine's searches for new principal, Arendt to return to athletic director position

RACINE — The search is on for a new principal for St. Catherine’s High School.

Mike Arendt, who became the school’s interim principal two weeks before the start of this school year, will return to his former position of athletic director next school year.

Siena Catholic Schools of Racine, which operates five local elementary schools along with St. Catherine’s, offered the permanent principal position to Arendt, but he turned it down.

Arendt knows how much time, effort and energy go into the principal job, and said he has family obligations that have to come first instead.

“I can’t in good faith go in without the ability to do that,” he said. “It wouldn’t be fair to the school, it wouldn’t be fair to the great students, staff, families and community that we have.”

Siena posted the open principal position nationally earlier this week, and had already received some applications. The organization’s plan is to accept applications until early March, to do interviews throughout that month and to announce the name of the new principal in early April. However, Todd Willems, Siena’s chief academic officer, said that many factors could push back that announcement.