RACINE — At around 10 on any given Monday morning, there are just the most regular of the regulars on hand. Chuck Wood, Bob Letsch, Jim Welsh, Dick Peterson and a few others casually chat until the Monday morning madness gains momentum.
And then the party happens. Cars park near the St. Catherine’s Alumni Association, 1220 Villa St., and the visitors, many of whom are graying, balding and limping, start appearing through the door. They are usually greeted with a boisterous welcome — and maybe an insult — by Wood, a 1960 St. Catherine’s graduate who is the unofficial ringmaster of this circus.
“He’s hilarious and he’s also a little crazy,” regular Dan Bentz said of his old classmate at St. Catherine’s. “You can quote me on that.”
By 11, the room is buzzing with energy as these old-timers, some with canes, walkers and pacemakers, chatter away. Those attending are mostly former St. Catherine’s athletes, but anyone is welcome. Just ask Park graduate Nick Maragos or Horlick graduate Gary Schonert, who are among the “outsiders” welcomed with open arms.
It’s Roger DeMark’s turn to bring lunch on this morning and he parks across the street with two large pizzas in his trunk. Playful banter between DeMark and Wood highlight any Monday get-together at this place and it was no exception on this morning.
“You can go now, Roger!” Wood shouts after the pizzas are unloaded from his car. “Goodbye! Thanks for the delivery!”
Chris Gorman, a 1977 St. Catherine’s graduate who is one of the youngest regulars — he’ll turn 60 in December — arrives with cookies for the food table and receives a hearty welcome from Wood, who also happens to be his next-door neighbor.
“And here’s Chris Gorman!” Wood bellows.
By about 12:30, the place has mostly cleared out, save for a few hangers-on with nothing better to do but keep the conversation flowing. And then this whole process repeats itself the next Monday.
“We eat at 11:30 because most of these guys have to get home and get their nap in,” Wood said with a smile.
The John F. McGuire Gymnasium, where most of these athletes achieved their glory between 40 and 70 years ago, is just a few hundred feet due east from this cozy place. One could say these guys simply reminisce in the golden years of their lives for a few hours each Monday, but that really wouldn’t be accurate.
“A lot of bull goes on around here and you’ve got to get accustomed to it,” said Peterson, a 1953 St. Catherine’s graduate who is one of the senior-most members of this circus. “But I’ll tell you what — once you do, you can’t get along without it.”
Extreme makeover
What a transformation this happening place has undergone. It was once a meat market complete with a large freezer, the confines of which are still visible on the north side of the building. And then the place regressed with the passing of years, becoming what Wood said was a drug house.
Before a purchase was arranged in 2004, Wood toured the place with fellow St. Catherine’s graduates Letsch, Jim Poulson and Tom Scheller and what they saw was sobering.
“We knew it was a drug house,” Wood said. “We came in through the first unit, which was on the south side, and three guys were wrapped in blankets.”
There was more bleak scenes as they continued touring the place, including a young woman with a baby in another room.
“Word had it that she was the dealer,” Wood said.
A no-collateral loan was arranged through the help of Jess Levin of the Bank of Elmwood and a remarkable transformation took place. A group of St. Catherine’s graduates dubbed by Wood as “Charlie’s Angels,” including Jim Cramer, Tom Mielcarek, Joe Woitach, Dave Benjamin, Bentz, Welsh and Earl Wirtz refurbished the place. It was a project that also involved the late Father Cletus Uhen, the school’s chaplain from years earlier.
“Chuck had already started on it with a couple of other guys and he gave me a call and asked, ‘Do you want to give us a hand?’ “ Bentz said. “I just thought it was for the day.
“When I got over there, they had taken most of the plaster off the wall. What I saw was just lathing strips with a few pieces of plaster here and there. He gives me some pliers and says, ‘Get rid of this plaster between the lathing strips.’ I said, ‘How much do you want done?’ And he said, ‘All of it!’
“I knew I was in for a long haul when that happened.”
Their tedious work gradually resulted in comfortable, carpeted confines with plenty of St. Catherine’s artifacts adorning the room. There are collections of photos in frames, with each one devoted to a particular decade. There are former athletic letters, one of which Wood said is the first kind issued by the school. And there are echoes from the past, which come to life when these old-timers congregate during another Monday morning.
Let the good times roll
The depression that was once embodied in this place has been replaced by sheer joy as good-natured insults are hurled at each other. Wood is the wizard of digs.
“We’ve sort of embraced guys who are St. Catherine’s alumni,” Wood said. “Nick Maragos is a good friend of ours who stops by. Gary Schonert is our kringle man. They fall off the truck and he picks them up. I don’t know how he does it.”
Welsh is also a target of Wood’s zingers.
“People can always tell what we’ve eaten because Jim already has it on his chest,” Wood said.
The conversation drifts to how St. Catherine’s football players used to practice at Roosevelt Park. Wood recalls one time when they were transported back to the school in assistant coach Joe Cook’s dump truck.
“Talk about a (potential) lawsuit!” Wood said of those far more innocent times.
But then Wood turns pensive with another memory of players returning from Roosevelt Park.
“When they came back, they ran two abreast singing the alma mater,” Wood said. “Cripes, that was great! Oh my goodness!”
That’s what this place is all about. There’s plenty of humor and the zingers are often unrelenting, but there’s also a feeling of genuine love and affection. DeMark, who catches more playful abuse from Wood than anyone else, puts it all in perspective.
“Everybody’s a good person around here,” he said. “Everybody gets along. We kid each other and no one takes it personal. We just have a good group of guys who care about each other.
“When they’re sick, we check in on them. We’re genuinely concerned about everybody’s well being.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.