BURLINGTON — The Burlington Rescue Squad will hire temporary workers to help fill time slots for emergency medical technicians.
In an agreement between the nonprofit squad and the city, the city will handle the hiring of the temporary workers but their salary will be paid for by the volunteer squad. The squad, a private entity run under the auspices of the Burlington Rotary Club, also serves the Town of Burlington.
The Burlington City Council went into closed session to discuss the agreement on Tuesday and approved it in open session.
This development is in the midst of a nationwide shortage of volunteer firefighters and EMTs.
Gateway Technical College has partnered with area fire departments and rescue squads to recruit firefighters and EMTs.
Gateway firefighting instructor Romana Groeschel told the Journal Times that there were many factors that could account for the decrease in volunteers, including the commitment and time required and a lackluster marketing of the career opportunities in fire fighting and EMS.
