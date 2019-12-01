Related to this story

Mount Pleasant woman accused of breaking into home to steal medication

A 37-year-old woman was allegedly caught on video sneaking into a home through a window by a homeowner's security cameras. The woman at first told police that she broke in to "leave a present" at the home before admitting that she had intended to take medications a relative of hers needed. But she reportedly said she "felt bad" and didn't steal anything before leaving.