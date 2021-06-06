Sprouts for now, big squashes later: Caledonia man launches pumpkin-growing contest

CALEDONIA — Last year, Chris Atkinson was surprised when pumpkins started sprouting in his 15- by 50-foot garden in Caledonia.

He planted his garden in a hurry. He didn’t even label the 20 different types of seeds he placed in the ground.

“I didn’t know I planted them,” he said of his average-sized pumpkins. “It was just a big surprise. We thought it was some kind of oversized squash. Then the squash turned orange, and I thought, ‘Pumpkins are cool.’”

His family of five was excited. Six pumpkins came to fruition. His three children — ages 2, 9 and 11 — were especially excited about carving them.

Motivated to get people together to do something fun, Atkinson said he originally was just going to do a challenge with his friends to grow the largest pumpkin.

“Lockdown was kind of boring. We didn’t get to connect with our friends in the community and a lot of people were doing their own thing,” he said.