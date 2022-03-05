Sprinkler system prevents injury, major damage from overnight fire at McMynn Tower

A single sprinkler head prevented major damage and injury to the occupants of the McMynn Tower Apartments, 110 Seventh St., after a fire broke out late Friday night, the Racine Fire Department said in a news release early Saturday morning. There were no injuries to the building's occupants of the apartments or to any fire service personnel.

RFD responded to McMynn Tower at 11:23 p.m. for discarded furniture on fire at the exterior of the building. Engine 1 responded and quickly extinguished the fire near a north exit of the building. A failed man door near the fire allowed flames, heat and smoke into a stairwell. The heat set off a fire sprinkler head in that stairwell, which kept the fire from spreading to the interior of the 11-story, 124-unit apartment building.

"One sprinkler head, along with an alarm system, protected the building's occupants from injury or loss of life and prevented thousands of dollars in damage to the building's contents," RFD Lt. Kirk Bezdicek wrote in the news release. The fire was under control in under 20 minutes with ventilation taking additional time, Bezdicek said.

The crews of Truck 1, Quint 3, and Quint 4 removed the smoke inside the building using positive pressure ventilation fans. Med 1, Battalion 1, Car 2 and Utility 2 also responded to the scene, according to the news release; in all, 23 firefighters responded to the scene.

The Racine Police Department assisted at the scene with traffic control and the investigation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this fire is asked to contact the Racine Police Department at (262)-886-2300.

