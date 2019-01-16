Try 1 month for 99¢
Racine Fire Department News

RACINE — A potentially large structure fire was kept at bay due to an active sprinkler, Racine Fire officials said in a release issued Wednesday.

At 9:12 p.m. Tuesday, the Racine Fire Department was dispatched to the 1500 block of Rapids Drive for an active fire alarm.

While in investigation mode, Engine 2 found a small, smoky fire inside of a tenant's woodshop. The fire was kept in check by an active fire sprinkler, and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

After investigating, the cause of the fire was determined to be improperly stored oily rags. The property was then turned back over to the woodshop tenant.

The fire caused an estimated $2,500 in damage. No injuries were associated with the incident, fire officials said.

Tags

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

