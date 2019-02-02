RACINE — Sunny, the Racine Zoo’s resident groundhog, returned from her one-year Groundhog Day hiatus Saturday morning to predict an early spring.
With the weather a little too chilly for Sunny to go outside, the zoo kept her inside for the prediction ceremony. Traditionally, groundhogs step outside for the ceremony. If they see their shadow, the legend is that there will be six more weeks of bad weather; if not, there will be an early spring. Sunny did not see her shadow.
“I think Sunny’s crossing her fingers and toes (that her prediction is right), too,” said Aszya Summers, the zoo’s conservation education manager.
It took some coaxing to get Sunny out of her enclosure because the ceremony is at 9 a.m., an hour earlier than she typically wakes up, Summers said. A zookeeper had to lure her out with her favorite food, a banana.
“A little breakfast in the morning gets anyone going,” Summers said.
Last year, the zoo had to employ the predictive prowess of Minnie the skunk, who saw his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter. Sunny, who was born April 7, 2014, has otherwise performed the predictions since her birth. Summers said Sunny was enthusiastic about returning to her duties.
Groundhog Day is a more than 130-year-old tradition dating back to at least 1886, the first time it appeared in a local newspaper in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, according to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club.
The tradition originated in Europe, borne by an ancient superstition that on Feb. 2 — the midpoint between winter solstice and the spring equinox — a sunny day meant a harsh second half of winter, while a cloudy day signaled an early end to winter, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information.
An analysis by the NCEI found that Punxsutawney Phil, the official Groundhog Day animal, has historically had “no predictive skill.”
