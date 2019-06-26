RACINE — A new, 2.4-million-gallon wastewater storage basin along Spring Street may be ready for water before this week ends.
The roughly $10 million project has been under construction for more than a year, since about late spring last year. The basin was built in an enormous hole dug at Brose Park, in a low part of the city.
The soil taken from that hole forms a large hill on the Lutheran High School side of Spring Street.
The basin’s main purpose was to end the basement backups that the Lutheran High School neighborhood has historically suffered from because of its low elevation, Allan Wheeler, Racine Wastewater Utility field operations supervisor, explained Tuesday. The basin — which will fill by gravity — will be used to temporarily hold wastewater rushing toward the Wastewater Treatment Plant during times of heavy flow. During times of heavy rains, water infiltrates and overburdens the sanitary sewer collection system.
The liquid will then be released slowly toward the treatment plant as capacity grows there, by the manual operation of gates.
There will be another benefit, Wheeler said: The basin will help prevent the occasional diversions of untreated sewage into Lake Michigan at the treatment plant at times when it cannot handle the volume arriving there.
“We hope to prevent anything from happening there,” Wheeler said.
Completion of the project has been hampered by the wet year so far. The filling of the hole and burying of the storage basin has been underway but could not be continued Tuesday, for example, because of Monday’s rainstorms.
The basin will be covered by about 7 to 8 feet of soil and then grass, trees and other vegetation will be planted to re-create the park. Only a hatch at each end of the basin will be left unburied, Wheeler said.
The entire project is expected to be finished in about six to eight weeks.
About the project
The storage tank built by Miron Construction is pie shaped, Wheeler said. The narrow end is 100 feet wide, the wide end is 210 feet, and the length is approximately 300 feet. The tank is approximately 30 feet tall.
The storage basin structure used 35,000 cubic yards of concrete that in total weigh 140 million pounds, Wheeler said. The massive amount of concrete and the dirt on top were engineered to prevent the tank from floating.
