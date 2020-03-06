Spring Street sewer work: Connecting Foxconn with Racine Water utility

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Connecting to Foxconn

Haas said the water utility was one of the first to install its infrastructure at the actual Foxconn site. Now that that is out of the way, the task at hand is to extend the city’s existing water infrastructure so it can serve Foxconn and other pending development along Interstate 94.

Haas said the project was broken down into three phases because otherwise it would have been a huge, $20 million project that not many contractors would be prepared to bid on. Breaking it down into more digestible parts meant more bids and, ostensibly, a lower price on the project.

Phase one, which has been completed, ran pipe from a booster station near Educators Credit Union, 1400 N. Newman Road along Spring Street past Emmertson Road almost to the Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St.

Phase two, which crews have been working on during the mild winter, starts near Roma Lodge and runs to Highway H/Fancher Road. Haas said it was originally scheduled to be completed six months ago, but has been delayed due to holdups at the state level and with delivery of materials.