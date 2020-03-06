Spring Street sewer work: Connecting Foxconn with Racine Water utility

MOUNT PLEASANT — If it feels like Spring Street has been eternally under construction, Keith Haas, general manager at Racine Water and Wastewater, feels your pain.
In June, The Journal Times reported on $10 million construction project near Racine Lutheran High School, 251 Luedtke Ave., to install a 2.4-million-gallon wastewater storage basin. The neighborhood around the school is at a low elevation, which meant that during heavy rains the sanitary sewer system was overburdened. The storage basin is designed to mitigate that issue.
Haas said that project is 99% completed.
“We’re essentially waiting for the grass to grow,” he said.
And now, further down on Spring Street between Airline Road and Highway H, large pipes line the road for another project.
That project is currently in phase two of a three-phase process to connect Foxconn’s water infrastructure to the city’s water and wastewater facilities. And as the project moves west, there will be some road closures along the way.
Connecting to Foxconn
Haas said the water utility was one of the first to install its infrastructure at the actual Foxconn site. Now that that is out of the way, the task at hand is to extend the city’s existing water infrastructure so it can serve Foxconn and other pending development along Interstate 94.
Haas said the project was broken down into three phases because otherwise it would have been a huge, $20 million project that not many contractors would be prepared to bid on. Breaking it down into more digestible parts meant more bids and, ostensibly, a lower price on the project.
Phase one, which has been completed, ran pipe from a booster station near Educators Credit Union, 1400 N. Newman Road along Spring Street past Emmertson Road almost to the Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St.
Phase two, which crews have been working on during the mild winter, starts near Roma Lodge and runs to Highway H/Fancher Road. Haas said it was originally scheduled to be completed six months ago, but has been delayed due to holdups at the state level and with delivery of materials.
Just this week crews uncovered an issue with the project at Airline Road, which Haas believes will result in closing Airline Road between Northwestern Avenue and Spring Street. No definitive timeline has been set but it could be as early as the end of this week and continue into next week.
Once phase two is completed, phase three will run the pipe south along Highway H to connect with a booster station near the new Ascension Health Center under construction at 10180 Washington Ave.
Crews have already started tunneling under the railroad tracks in anticipation of phase three. Haas said he doesn’t anticipate phase three interfering with traffic as much as the other two phases have.
