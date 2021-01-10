 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spring election guide: 2021 local and school candidate filings for Racine County
0 comments

Spring election guide: 2021 local and school candidate filings for Racine County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Election logo 2021

Candidate filings for the April 6 general election are listed below. Primaries, if necessary, will be held Feb. 16. Information below may not be complete and will be updated as needed at journaltimes.com. Incumbents are identified with (i).

Municipal judges

Yorkville/Dover

Four-year term, $4,400 annual salary

Heather Niski (i), 18500 58th Road, Union Grove

Elmwood Park/Mount Pleasant

Four-year term, $41,100 annual salary

Michael P. Phegley (i), 1815 Coach House Court, Mount Pleasant

Wind Point/North Bay

Remainder of a four-year term, expiring in 2023, $3,600 annual salary

Georgia L. Herrera (i), 301 N. Vincennes Circle, Racine

Burlington City Council

Four open seats, two-year terms, annual salary of $3,600

District 1

Shad Branen, 1464 Devon Road

Joann Koenecke, 541 E. State St.

District 2

Bob Grandi (i), 225 N. Kane St.

Christopher Wiess, 425 S. Pine St.

District 3

Jon E. Schultz II (i), 313 W. Chestnut St.

District 4

Bill Smitz, 825 Briody St.

Kimberly Roegner, 125 Hillcrest Drive

Racine City Council

Two-year terms, $6,900 annual salary

1st District

Jeff Coe (i), 1044 Villa St.

Susan Wagner, 1008 College Ave.

3rd District

John Tate II (i), 2044 Kinzie Ave.

5th District

Melissa Kaprelian, 2050 LaSalle St.

Nicholas Bonczkowski, 2128 Erie St.

7th District

Maurice Horton (i), 2621 Diane Ave

9th District

Trevor Jung (i), 2827 Wright Ave.

Ricky Jarstad, 2019 Washington Ave.

11th District

Casey Ryan Rouse Jr., 2057 Quincy Ave.

Daniel Padilla, 3341 Daisy Lane (Padilla’s name will not appear on ballots due to an issue with his election signatures)

13th District

Natalia Taft (i), 1301 Cleveland Ave.

Jason Williams, 1340 West Lawn Ave.

15th District

Melissa Lemke (i), 1624 Carlton Ave.

Village of Caledonia

Village President

Two-year term, $13,000 annual salary

James R. Dobbs (i), 5314 Agatha Turn

Trustees

Two-year terms, $6,600 annual salary

Trustee 1

Thomas Weatherston (i), 8722 Dunkelow Road

Trustee 3

Kevin Wanggaard (i), 3710 South Lane

Trustee 5

David Prott (i), 2442 Rebecca Drive

Holly L. McManus, 1622 4 Mile Road

Village of Elmwood Park

Open seat for village president, three open seats for village trustee

Candidates are set to be nominated via caucus on Thursday, Jan. 14.

Village of Mount Pleasant

Village President

Two-year term, $13,263 annual salary

David DeGroot (i), 4127 Pleasant Lane

Trustees

Two-year terms, $6,754 annual salary

Trustee 1

John Hewitt (i), 1100 Fountain Hills Drive, Apt. 207A

Trustee 3

Nancy Washburn, 7450 County Line Road

Trustee 5

Ram Bhatia (i), 7902 Creek View Lane

Village of North Bay

Two-year terms, open seats for President with $4,792 annual salary, Clerk with $8,188 annual salary and Trustee with $2,900 annual salary

Candidates are set to be nominated by caucus on Jan. 11

Village of Raymond

Village President

Two-year term, $7,200 annual salary

Kari Morgan, 4400 W. 5 Mile Road

Village Board

Two-year terms, $4,550 annual salary

Village Trustee 1

Tim Geszvain (i), 931 60th St.

Village Trustee 2

Michael Thelen, 3407 108th Street

Village of Rochester

Village President

Two-year term, $6,300 annual salary plus $20 to $25 per meeting

Edward Chart (i), 33525 Washington Ave.

Village Board

Three open seats, two-year terms, $4,200 annual salary plus $20 to $25 per meeting

Douglas Webb (i), 35110 Wisconsin St.

Nick Ahlers (i), 33410 Washington Ave.

Gary Beck (i), 2441 Beck Drive

Russell Kumbier, 500 Ryan Ave.

Village of Sturtevant

Village President

$10,000 annual salary

Mike Rosenbaum (i), 3240 97th St.

Walter Davis, 8517 Ivanhoe Place

Village Trustee

Three open seats, $7,500 annual salary

Mike Rosenbaum, 3240 97th St.

Kari Villalpando (i), 2719 Wisconsin St.

Jason Ingle, 8325 Ivanhoe Place

Village of Union Grove

Village President

Two-year term, $9,500 annual salary

Mike Aimone (i), 1326 State St.

Steve Wicklund, 270 Mill Ave.

Village Board 1

Two-year terms, $6,300 annual salary

Eugene Faust, 1045 Shagbark Lane

Patrick Brinkman, 909 Main St.

Village Board 3

Jan Winget (i), 507 14th Ave.

Village Board 5

Jennifer Ditscheit, 1021 Bluebird Lane

Kristine Faust, 1045 Shagbark Lane

Village of Waterford

Village President

Two-year term, $12,000 annual salary plus $40 per meeting

Don Houston (i), 620 Oak Lodge Drive

Village Board

Three open seats, two-year terms, $5,400 annual salary plus $40 per meeting

Tamara Pollnow (i), 630 Rivermoor Parkway

Patrick Goldammer (i), 131 Riverview Drive

Troy McReynolds (i), 604 Mohr Circle

Village of Yorkville

Village President

Two-year term, $12,510 annual salary

Douglas Nelson (i), 16143 58th Road

Village Board

Three open seats, two-year terms, $8,265 annual salary

Daniel Maurice (i), 16500 Plank Road

Robert Funk (i), 15952 58th Road

Town of Burlington

*Town Chairman

Two-year term, $7,500 per year

None

Town Board

Two-year terms, $5,000 annual salary

Supervisor 1

Steve Swantz (i), 6612 Brever Road

*Supervisor 2

Chad Novasic, 1823 Landre Court

*Filing deadline extended to Friday

Town of Dover

Town Chairman

Two-year term, $8,000 annual salary

Sam Stratton (i), 3525 Harding Ave.

Town Board

Two-year terms, $4,825 per year

Supervisor 1

Mike Shenkenberg (i), 416 S. Beaumont Ave.

Supervisor 2

Jared Guillien (i), Dover (full address unavailable)

Town of Norway

Town chairman

Two-year term, $11,000 annual salary

Jean Jacobson (i), 6119 Heg Park Road

Town Supervisors

Two-year terms, $7,000 annual salary

Supervisor 1

Robert Helback (i), 7124 W. Wind Lake Road

Supervisor 2

Mike Lyman, (i), 26000 Malchine Road

Sanitary District Commissioner

Six-year term, $2,950 annual salary

Paul Novak (i), 8244 Iverson Road, Waterford

Town of Waterford

Town Chairman

Two-year term, $17,911 annual salary

Tom Hincz (i), 7511 N. Tichigan Road

Town Board

Two open seats, two-year terms, $7,850 annual salary

Dale Gauerke (i), 5355 Northwest Highway

Nick Draskovich (i), 28048 North Lake Drive

Sanitary District Commissioner

Six-year term

Dan Dickinson (i), 6929 Dickinson Lane

School Boards

Burlington Area

Two open seats, three-year terms, no compensation

Taylor Wishau (i), 8770 Country View Lane, Burlington

Diane Wood (i), 33800 Oriole Circle, Burlington

Marlo Brown, 500 Park Ave., Burlington

Kansasville Grade School (Dover #1)

One open seat, 3-year term, $1,500 annual salary

Robert Kordus (i) 4005 S. Britton Road, Union Grove

Muskego-Norway

Three open seats, three-year terms, $4,698 annual salary

Tracy Blair (i), W184 S8925 Racine Ave., Muskego

Terri Boyer (i), W199 S7184 Simandl Drive, Muskego

Kevin Zimmerman, S104 W20917 Cindy Drive, Muskego

Joseph Boschert (i), W170 S6768 Timber Court, Muskego

Laurie Kontney, S75 W12526 Coventry Lane, Muskego

James Bryce, W177 S8111 Brennan Drive, Muskego

North Cape Elementary School

One open seat, two-year term, $1,000 annual salary

Daniel Hying (i) 21514 Olsen Road, Norway

Karl Winderl, 5415 N. Britton Road, Norway

Racine Unified School Board

Three-year terms, salary of $300 per month

District 4

Julie L. McKenna (i), 724 Crab Tree Lane, Racine

District 5

Jane Brewer Barbian (i), 3546 Emmertsen Road, Racine

Ally Docksey, 8240 Gittings Road, Mount Pleasant

District 6

Auntavia Jackson, 1735 N. Main St., Racine

Carmella Venturini, 35 Harborview Drive, Racine

Raymond Elementary School

2 open seats, three-year terms, $1,100 salary

None as of Jan. 6

Union Grove High School Board

One open seat, three-year term, $3,700 annual salary

Jason Sonnenberg, 2019 67th Drive, Union Grove

Jason Skalecki, 4114 Felicia Run, Kansasville

Union Grove Grade School

One open seat, three-year term, $2,650 annual salary

Scott Cincotta (i), 3131 67th Drive, Union Grove

Waterford Union High School

Two open seats, three-year terms, $4,800 annual salary

Dennis Purtell (i), 6518 Point Lane, Waterford

Don Engler (i), 28636 E. River Bay Drive, Waterford

Patrick W. Goldammer, 131 Riverview Drive, Waterford

Waterford Grade School

Two open seats, three-year terms, $4,750 annual salary

Amanda Siehweg (i), 4821 Riverside Road, Waterford

Noah Wishau, 609 Braewood Drive, Waterford

Yorkville Elementary School Board

One open seat, three-year term, $2,000 annual salary

Kara Vyvyan, 16327 50th Road, Yorkville

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burlington High School teacher suspended; allegedly directed students to watch video questioning election results
Local News

Burlington High School teacher suspended; allegedly directed students to watch video questioning election results

In a message to students from the teacher that was shared on social media, the teacher indicated he was planning to travel to Washington this week to protest President Trump's defeat.

Jeff Taff, a high school social studies teacher, told students that he was "standing up for election integrity," according to an online lesson plan shared on social media. The Burlington Area School District is investigating.

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Assembly Floor Session on COVID-19 Legislation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News