Spring election guide: 2021 local and school candidate filings for Racine County

Candidate filings for the April 6 general election are listed below. Primaries, if necessary, will be held Feb. 16. Information below may not be complete and will be updated as needed at journaltimes.com. Incumbents are identified with (i).
Municipal judges
Yorkville/Dover
Four-year term, $4,400 annual salary
Heather Niski (i), 18500 58th Road, Union Grove
Elmwood Park/Mount Pleasant
Four-year term, $41,100 annual salary
Michael P. Phegley (i), 1815 Coach House Court, Mount Pleasant
Wind Point/North Bay
Remainder of a four-year term, expiring in 2023, $3,600 annual salary
Georgia L. Herrera (i), 301 N. Vincennes Circle, Racine
Burlington City Council
Four open seats, two-year terms, annual salary of $3,600
District 1
Shad Branen, 1464 Devon Road
Joann Koenecke, 541 E. State St.
District 2
Bob Grandi (i), 225 N. Kane St.
Christopher Wiess, 425 S. Pine St.
District 3
Jon E. Schultz II (i), 313 W. Chestnut St.
District 4
Bill Smitz, 825 Briody St.
Kimberly Roegner, 125 Hillcrest Drive
Racine City Council
Two-year terms, $6,900 annual salary
1st District
Jeff Coe (i), 1044 Villa St.
Susan Wagner, 1008 College Ave.
3rd District
John Tate II (i), 2044 Kinzie Ave.
5th District
Melissa Kaprelian, 2050 LaSalle St.
Nicholas Bonczkowski, 2128 Erie St.
7th District
Maurice Horton (i), 2621 Diane Ave
9th District
Trevor Jung (i), 2827 Wright Ave.
Ricky Jarstad, 2019 Washington Ave.
11th District
Casey Ryan Rouse Jr., 2057 Quincy Ave.
Daniel Padilla, 3341 Daisy Lane (Padilla’s name will not appear on ballots due to an issue with his election signatures)
13th District
Natalia Taft (i), 1301 Cleveland Ave.
Jason Williams, 1340 West Lawn Ave.
15th District
Melissa Lemke (i), 1624 Carlton Ave.
Village of Caledonia
Village President
Two-year term, $13,000 annual salary
James R. Dobbs (i), 5314 Agatha Turn
Trustees
Two-year terms, $6,600 annual salary
Trustee 1
Thomas Weatherston (i), 8722 Dunkelow Road
Trustee 3
Kevin Wanggaard (i), 3710 South Lane
Trustee 5
David Prott (i), 2442 Rebecca Drive
Holly L. McManus, 1622 4 Mile Road
Village of Elmwood Park
Open seat for village president, three open seats for village trustee
Candidates are set to be nominated via caucus on Thursday, Jan. 14.
Village of Mount Pleasant
Village President
Two-year term, $13,263 annual salary
David DeGroot (i), 4127 Pleasant Lane
Trustees
Two-year terms, $6,754 annual salary
Trustee 1
John Hewitt (i), 1100 Fountain Hills Drive, Apt. 207A
Trustee 3
Nancy Washburn, 7450 County Line Road
Trustee 5
Ram Bhatia (i), 7902 Creek View Lane
Village of North Bay
Two-year terms, open seats for President with $4,792 annual salary, Clerk with $8,188 annual salary and Trustee with $2,900 annual salary
Candidates are set to be nominated by caucus on Jan. 11
Village of Raymond
Village President
Two-year term, $7,200 annual salary
Kari Morgan, 4400 W. 5 Mile Road
Village Board
Two-year terms, $4,550 annual salary
Village Trustee 1
Tim Geszvain (i), 931 60th St.
Village Trustee 2
Michael Thelen, 3407 108th Street
Village of Rochester
Village President
Two-year term, $6,300 annual salary plus $20 to $25 per meeting
Edward Chart (i), 33525 Washington Ave.
Village Board
Three open seats, two-year terms, $4,200 annual salary plus $20 to $25 per meeting
Douglas Webb (i), 35110 Wisconsin St.
Nick Ahlers (i), 33410 Washington Ave.
Gary Beck (i), 2441 Beck Drive
Russell Kumbier, 500 Ryan Ave.
Village of Sturtevant
Village President
$10,000 annual salary
Mike Rosenbaum (i), 3240 97th St.
Walter Davis, 8517 Ivanhoe Place
Village Trustee
Three open seats, $7,500 annual salary
Mike Rosenbaum, 3240 97th St.
Kari Villalpando (i), 2719 Wisconsin St.
Jason Ingle, 8325 Ivanhoe Place
Village of Union Grove
Village President
Two-year term, $9,500 annual salary
Mike Aimone (i), 1326 State St.
Steve Wicklund, 270 Mill Ave.
Village Board 1
Two-year terms, $6,300 annual salary
Eugene Faust, 1045 Shagbark Lane
Patrick Brinkman, 909 Main St.
Village Board 3
Jan Winget (i), 507 14th Ave.
Village Board 5
Jennifer Ditscheit, 1021 Bluebird Lane
Kristine Faust, 1045 Shagbark Lane
Village of Waterford
Village President
Two-year term, $12,000 annual salary plus $40 per meeting
Don Houston (i), 620 Oak Lodge Drive
Village Board
Three open seats, two-year terms, $5,400 annual salary plus $40 per meeting
Tamara Pollnow (i), 630 Rivermoor Parkway
Patrick Goldammer (i), 131 Riverview Drive
Troy McReynolds (i), 604 Mohr Circle
Village of Yorkville
Village President
Two-year term, $12,510 annual salary
Douglas Nelson (i), 16143 58th Road
Village Board
Three open seats, two-year terms, $8,265 annual salary
Daniel Maurice (i), 16500 Plank Road
Robert Funk (i), 15952 58th Road
Town of Burlington
*Town Chairman
Two-year term, $7,500 per year
None
Town Board
Two-year terms, $5,000 annual salary
Supervisor 1
Steve Swantz (i), 6612 Brever Road
*Supervisor 2
Chad Novasic, 1823 Landre Court
*Filing deadline extended to Friday
Town of Dover
Town Chairman
Two-year term, $8,000 annual salary
Sam Stratton (i), 3525 Harding Ave.
Town Board
Two-year terms, $4,825 per year
Supervisor 1
Mike Shenkenberg (i), 416 S. Beaumont Ave.
Supervisor 2
Jared Guillien (i), Dover (full address unavailable)
Town of Norway
Town chairman
Two-year term, $11,000 annual salary
Jean Jacobson (i), 6119 Heg Park Road
Town Supervisors
Two-year terms, $7,000 annual salary
Supervisor 1
Robert Helback (i), 7124 W. Wind Lake Road
Supervisor 2
Mike Lyman, (i), 26000 Malchine Road
Sanitary District Commissioner
Six-year term, $2,950 annual salary
Paul Novak (i), 8244 Iverson Road, Waterford
Town of Waterford
Town Chairman
Two-year term, $17,911 annual salary
Tom Hincz (i), 7511 N. Tichigan Road
Town Board
Two open seats, two-year terms, $7,850 annual salary
Dale Gauerke (i), 5355 Northwest Highway
Nick Draskovich (i), 28048 North Lake Drive
Sanitary District Commissioner
Six-year term
Dan Dickinson (i), 6929 Dickinson Lane
School Boards
Burlington Area
Two open seats, three-year terms, no compensation
Taylor Wishau (i), 8770 Country View Lane, Burlington
Diane Wood (i), 33800 Oriole Circle, Burlington
Marlo Brown, 500 Park Ave., Burlington
Kansasville Grade School (Dover #1)
One open seat, 3-year term, $1,500 annual salary
Robert Kordus (i) 4005 S. Britton Road, Union Grove
Muskego-Norway
Three open seats, three-year terms, $4,698 annual salary
Tracy Blair (i), W184 S8925 Racine Ave., Muskego
Terri Boyer (i), W199 S7184 Simandl Drive, Muskego
Kevin Zimmerman, S104 W20917 Cindy Drive, Muskego
Joseph Boschert (i), W170 S6768 Timber Court, Muskego
Laurie Kontney, S75 W12526 Coventry Lane, Muskego
James Bryce, W177 S8111 Brennan Drive, Muskego
North Cape Elementary School
One open seat, two-year term, $1,000 annual salary
Daniel Hying (i) 21514 Olsen Road, Norway
Karl Winderl, 5415 N. Britton Road, Norway
Racine Unified School Board
Three-year terms, salary of $300 per month
District 4
Julie L. McKenna (i), 724 Crab Tree Lane, Racine
District 5
Jane Brewer Barbian (i), 3546 Emmertsen Road, Racine
Ally Docksey, 8240 Gittings Road, Mount Pleasant
District 6
Auntavia Jackson, 1735 N. Main St., Racine
Carmella Venturini, 35 Harborview Drive, Racine
Raymond Elementary School
2 open seats, three-year terms, $1,100 salary
None as of Jan. 6
Union Grove High School Board
One open seat, three-year term, $3,700 annual salary
Jason Sonnenberg, 2019 67th Drive, Union Grove
Jason Skalecki, 4114 Felicia Run, Kansasville
Union Grove Grade School
One open seat, three-year term, $2,650 annual salary
Scott Cincotta (i), 3131 67th Drive, Union Grove
Waterford Union High School
Two open seats, three-year terms, $4,800 annual salary
Dennis Purtell (i), 6518 Point Lane, Waterford
Don Engler (i), 28636 E. River Bay Drive, Waterford
Patrick W. Goldammer, 131 Riverview Drive, Waterford
Waterford Grade School
Two open seats, three-year terms, $4,750 annual salary
Amanda Siehweg (i), 4821 Riverside Road, Waterford
Noah Wishau, 609 Braewood Drive, Waterford
Yorkville Elementary School Board
One open seat, three-year term, $2,000 annual salary
Kara Vyvyan, 16327 50th Road, Yorkville