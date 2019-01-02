RACINE COUNTY — Following are the filings for the April 2, 2019, general election. If a primary is necessary (when more than two candidates file for one post), it will be held Tuesday, Feb. 19.
Candidates had until 5 p.m. on Jan. 2 to file papers with the state, county, municipality or school district to ensure their names would end up on the ballots.
This information may not be complete. Information will be updated as needed at journaltimes.com. If only one name is listed, the race is uncontested barring any write-in challenges. For security reasons, street addresses for judges are being withheld.
(i) denotes an incumbent.
Statewide offices
Supreme Court
(Ten-year term, $146,000 annual salary)
Lisa Neubauer, of Racine, currently a judge on the state Court of Appeals.
Brian Keith Hagedorn, of Oconomowoc, currently a judge on the state Court of Appeals.
Court of Appeals District 2
Six-year term, $138,000
Mark Gundrum (i), Waukesha
Racine County
County Executive
(Four-year term $109,232 per year)
Jonathan Delagrave (i), 2512 Charles St., Racine
Circuit Court Judge
Two seats open; six-year terms. Current salary, $136,428
Branch 3
Maureen M. Martinez, Racine
Branch 7
Jon Fredrickson (i), Caledonia
Jamie McClendon, Racine
Cities
Racine
Mayor
(Four-year term, $75,483.20 salary)
Cory Mason (i), 3706 Lighthouse Drive
Aldermen (seats are two-year terms and have an annual salary of $6,899).
District 1:
Jeff Coe (i), 1044 Villa St.
Scotty Martin, 1213 Grand Ave.
Susan Wagner, 1008 College Ave.
District 3:
John Tate II (i), 5010 Biscayne Ave. Apt. 15
Ricky Jarstad, 2019 Washington Ave.
District 5:
Steve Smetana (i) 426 Romayne Ave.
Jennifer Levie, 421 William St.
District 7:
Maurice Horton (i), 2621 Diana Ave.
Eric Mohr, 2313 Shoop St.
District 9:
Justin Coe, 433 Shelley Dr.
Trevor Jung, 2827 Wright Ave.
District 11:
Mary Land (i) 2211 Hayes Ave.
District 13: (Filing deadline extended)
Mark Balcer, 1514 Lathrop Ave.
Christina Seaman, 2710 20th St.
Natalia Taft, 1301 Cleveland Ave.
District 15:
Melissa Lemke (i) 815 Three Mile Road
Burlington
Alderman (two-year terms, $3,600 salary)
District 1
Susan E. Kott (i), 664 Circle Court
District 2
Bob Grandi (i), 225 N. Kane St.
District 3
Jon E. Schultz, II (i), 313 W. Chestnut St.
District 4
Todd Bauman (i), 500 Tower St.
Frank Korb, 717 Shiloh Court
Art Gardner, 1021 Cooper Hawk Drive
Villages
Caledonia
Village President (two-year term, $11,000)
Jim Dobbs (i), 5314 Agatha Turn, Racine
Trustee (two-year term, $6,600 salary, three positions open, elected at large) Jay Benkowski (i), 5645 County Road V
Kevin Wanggaard (i), 3710 South Lane
Dave Prott (i), 2442 Rebecca Drive
Tom Weatherston, 5300 Santa Anita Drive
Village Clerk Karie Torkilsen (i), 5043 Chester Lane
Elmwood Park
Village Board
(Candidates will be determined at a caucus scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Village Hall, 3131 Taylor Ave. Unit 1)
Village President, two-year term, $4,000 per year
Three trustee seats, two-year terms, $1,000 per year
Mount Pleasant
Village President (two-year term)
David DeGroot (i) 4127 Pleasant Lane
Village trustee (two-year terms, $6,500 per year)
Trustee No. 1
John Hewitt (i), 11219 Louis Sorenson Road
Trustee No. 3
Sonny Havn (i), 1316 Meadowlane Ave.
Bruce Hatcher, 1020 Prairie Drive, No. 12
Trustee No. 5
Ram Bhatia (i), 1700 Centennial Lane
North Bay
Village Board (Candidates will be determined at a caucus at 7 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Village Hall, 3615 Hennepin Place.)
President (two-year term, $4,720 salary)
Clerk (two-year term, $8,000 salary)
Trustee/constable (two-year term, $2,853 salary)
Municipal judge (joint position with North Bay; Four-year term, $3,600 per year)
John Knuteson (i), Wind Point.
Rochester
President (two-year term, salary is $6,300 plus $25 per meeting attended)
Ed Chart (i), 33525 Washington Ave.
Trustee (three seats, two-year term, salary is $4,200 plus $25 per meeting attended)
Nick Ahlers (i), 33410 Washington Ave.
Gary Beck (i), 2441 Beck Drive
Douglas Webb (i), 35110 Wisconsin St.
Sturtevant
President (two-year term, $10,000 salary)
James Hoffman (i), 3248 93rd St.
Trustee (three seats, two-year terms, $7,500 per year)
Kevin Mielcarek, 8504 Queensbury Lane
Michael Rosenbaum (i), 3240 97th St.
Kevin Salb, 2901 92nd St.
Stuart Tencate, 8632 Westminster Drive
Kari Villalpando, 2719 Wisconsin St.
Municipal judge (six-year term, $3,500 salary)
Robert Niemiec (i)
Union Grove
(Filing information unavailable)
Waterford
Village president (two-year term, $12,000 per year, plus $40 per meeting)
Don Houston (i), 620 Oak Lodge Road
Trustee (Three at-large seats open, two-year terms, $5,400 per year plus $40 per meeting)
Tamara Pollnow (i), 630 Rivermoor Parkway
Kathleen Nargis (i), 726 Heron Drive
Troy McReynolds (i), 604 Mohr Circuit
Pat Goldammer, 131 Riverview Drive
Wind Point
Village president (two-year term, $3,600)
Susan Sanabria (i), 4925 Lighthouse Drive
Village trustee (three seats, two-year term, $2,400 per year)
Charles Manning (i), 4001 Whitehouse Drive
Donald Gloo (i), 3 Cherrywood Court
Martin Meissner (i), 231 Old Pine Circle
Municipal judge
(Four-year term, $3,600 per year)
John Knuteson (i), Wind Point.
Yorkville
Village President (Two-year term, $12,510 annually)
Douglas Nelson, 16143 58th Road
Trustee
(Two highest vote totals get 2-year terms, third and fourth highest get one-year terms. Salary for all positions: $8,265 annually)
Gary Bartlett, 15055 Plank Road
Robert Funk, 5025 69th Drive
Daniel Maurice (i), 16500 Plank Road
Steve Nelson (i), 2401 59th Drive
Municipal judge (Also serves the Town of Dover, two-year term, $4,400 per year)
Christina Bass (i), Yorkville
Towns
Burlington
Town chair (two-year term, $7,500 per year)
Ralph Rice, (i) 30341 Bushnell Road
Supervisor (two-year term, $5,000 salary)
Supervisor No. 1
Tyson Fettes (i), 8832 Pheasant Run
Supervisor No. 2
Richard Isaacson (i), 28800 Karcher Road
Dover
Municipal judge (Also serves Yorkville, two-year term, $4,400 per year)
Christina Bass (i), Yorkville
Norway
Town Chair (two-year term, $11,000 per year)
Jean Jacobson (i), 6119 Heg Park Road
Town Supervisor (two seats, two-year term, $7,000 per year)
Supervisor No. 1
Bob Helback (i), 7124 W. Wind Lake Road
Supervisor No. 2
Mike Lyman (i), 26000 Malchine Road
Municipal judge (4-year term, 9,331 per year)
Mike Gabbey (i)
Raymond
Town Chairman (two-year term, $7,200 annually)
Gary Kastenson (i), 5729 Highway K
Supervisor (two-year term, $4,550 annually)
Supervisor No. 1
Tim Geszvain (i), 931 60th St.
Supervisor No. 2
Dave Lecus (i), 10012 W. Six Mile Road
Municipal Judge (four-year term, $2,040 annually)
Joseph Purpero (i)
Waterford
Town Chairman (Two-year term, $17,911 annually)
Tom Hincz (i), 7511 N. Tichigan Road
Town supervisor (two seats, two-year term, $7,841.25 per year)
Dale Gauerke (i), 5355 Northwest Highway
Nick Draskovich (i), 298048 N. Lake Drive
Municipal judge (two-year term, $11,427.06 per year)
Jill Mitchell (i)
School Boards
Racine Unified
(Three seats, three-year terms, $3,600)
District 1
Amy Cimbalnik, 3832 Kennsington Square Road, Sturtevant
Jared Bellis, 3704 92nd Place, Sturtevant
District 8
Matt Hanser (i), 4740 Conlaine Lane, Caledonia
District 9
No one filed
Burlington Area
(Two open seats, three-year terms, no salary)
Kevin Bird (i), 2903 S. Browns Lake Drive, Town of Burlington
Barry Schmaling (i), 300 Garfield St., City of Burlington
Mary Trottier, 28430 Coyote Circle, Town of Burlington
Drought Elementary (Norway Joint 7)
(One seat open, three-year term, $830 annually)
John Gultch, 22104 W. Six Mile Road, Norway
Kansasville Elementary (Dover No. 1)
(One open seat, three-year term, $1,500 per year)
Denise Slater (i), 3201 S. Beaumont Ave., Dover
Muskego-Norway
(Two open seats, three-year terms, $4,698 per year)
Brett R. Hyde (i), S71 W14478 Hidden Creek Court, Muskego
Cassandra Baus, W194 S8187 Highland Park Drive, Muskego
North Cape Elementary
(Two seats, three-year terms, $1,000 per year)
Thomas Henningfeld (i), 2960 122nd St., Raymond
Keith Jacobson (i) 5200 Raynor Ave., Norway
Raymond Elementary
Two seats, three-year-terms , $2,200 per year
(Filing information unavailable)
Union Grove Elementary
(Two seats, three-year terms, $2,400 per year)
Randy Sorenson, (i) 1702 67th Drive, Union Grove.
Daniel Gruhn, 172 Mill Avenue, Union Grove
Union Grove High School
(Four seats, three-year terms, $3,500 per year)
Dawn Van Ess (i), 1076 Cardinal Lane, Union Grove
Walter Steve McClelland (i), 538 13th Avenue, Union Grove
Scott Catterhagen, 721 14th Avenue, Union Grove
Marsha Colsmith, 1115 43rd Street, Raymond
Waterford Graded
(Two open seats, three-year terms, $4,550 per year)
Ryan M. Koncki, board member, 646 Mohr Circle, Village of Waterford
Heather Hodach, board member, 28829 Briarwood Circle, Town of Waterford
Waterford High School
(Two seats, three-year terms, $4,700 per year)
Michael Schoenfeld (i), 4400 Hampshire Hill, Norway
Nancy Klemko (i), 2500 Deck Drive, Rochester
Washington-Caldwell
(One seat, three-year term, $1,550 per year)
Kay Borgwardt (i), 28921 Grove Lane, Tichigan
Yorkville Elementary
(Two seats, three-year terms, $2,000 per year)
Ann Wendorf, 18714 Washington Ave., Yorkville.
Sanitary Districts
Waterford Sanitary District
(Salary and term information not available)
Jeff Santaga, 7622 Birch Lane
Wind Lake Sanitary District
(Six-year term, $2,950 per year)
Michael J. Bruch Jr. (i), 8206 Anna Ave.
