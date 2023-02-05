RACINE — Donnell Taggart, an educational assistant at S.C. Johnson Elementary, is known to be the “all-around SCJ kid whisperer.”

Taggart has been with the Racine Unified School District for seven years and runs the after school busses, works with any student who comes her way and offers love and support to staff members.

She’s known to have an “amazing” sense of humor, to be quick with a smile, a hug and a positive solution. She is someone people can count on.

And on Friday morning, she was recognized by the Racine Police Department.

The Community Oriented Policing unit honored RUSD employees who embody the definition of love.

The RPD visited 19 schools Thursday and Friday, working to build positive relationships with schools, students, families and staff, during the COP unit’s inaugural “Love Week,” understandably taking place during the first week in February, the month of Valentine’s Day.

One employee per school was surprise-showered with an award certificate, a gift card, candy, flowers, a balloon and gratitude.

The COP unit partnered with Hope City Church and the Rev. Tylre Butler, who donated $2,000 to purchase $100 gift cards to The Maple Table in Downtown Racine to hand out to recipients.

RPD Officer Travis Brady of the COP House at 2437 Anthony Lane organized the event by reaching out to RUSD administrators and leadership teams with schools in the City of Racine.

He asked them to choose someone who embodies the idea of love, care and going above and beyond to make the community better.

“We have never seen her turn anyone away who needs help or love,” comments about Taggart from the SCJ school nomination team read. “She knows all the students in the building and makes them feel special anytime she talks to them.”

Brady said he thought of the idea for Love Week because of negativity in the country.

He said that while Valentine’s Day is typically associated with “gushy relationship love,” it can be associated more simply with love, which can mean going beyond yourself and giving to others.

“Allowing these students to embody an idea of love for a day, for a week, for a month, to go outside of maybe their sadness, their frustration, to give to somebody else … makes themselves feel good about who they are, makes them feel more competent,” Brady said. “Many times success starts with confidence. So we’re hoping to build confidence through loving somebody else, and we hope that it becomes contagious and addictive.”

Honorees Below are the 17 other recipients, by school, of the RPD COP unit's Love Week awards. Bull Early Education (BEE) Center: Donna Walker Dr. Jones Elementary: Tiffani Washington Fratt Elementary: Rosalind Hardy Gilmore Fine Arts: Shelly Wihelmi Goodland Montessori: Tracy Keisler Horlick High: Joe Wendt Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary: Julia VanOudenhoven Jerstad-Agerholm: Dajuanna Sanders Julian Thomas Elementary: Elana Bloom Knapp Elementary: Kelly Szwedo Mitchell: Kim Langston Park High: Dwight Trieber Racine Alternative Learning: Lisa Strand Red Apple Elementary: Patricia Howard Roosevelt Elementary: Candee Pufahl Starbuck Middle: Sara Wroblewski Wadewitz Elementary: Marisol Hilliard RUSD Central Office: Mallory Umar

Carlson’s impact

Gretchen Carlson teaches seventh grade science at Walden III Middle School and has been with RUSD for 15 years.

She also was honored Friday morning.

Carlson said she was very surprised to be selected.

She’s won a district Encore! Award and the September All Star Teacher award, but this was the biggest award she’s ever received, she said, since it was in front of the whole school.

Carlson said that when working with students, she tries to find the light bulb that goes off.

“It really kind of energizes me actually, when the kids see or find something out they investigate,” Carlson said.

She added that volunteering outside of the classroom is important to her.

“Being student-centered is definitely one of my things that just kind of drives me, gives me that purpose, and I definitely enjoy interacting with the kids for sure,” Carlson said.

She teaches a robotics elective course, runs the middle and high school robotics teams, takes students on an annual rafting trip and is known to chaperone every after-school dance and activity.

“I just feel really honored,” Carlson said. “I think that this is awesome. I think it’s a great thing for the community, too, in general, that they are recognizing teachers that are doing things.”

Carlson also takes students on a two-night cave trip every January.

“This teacher thinks it’s fun to spend the night in a cave, in January, in Wisconsin,” said Walden Assistant Principal Jenny Jackson.

Jackson said Carlson has had an impact on “so many” students, past and present.

“When it comes to Walden students, this person is passionate, committed, inspiring, warm, caring,” Jackson said. “Gretchen is one of the most devoted teachers I have ever had the pleasure of working with. She exudes a love for teaching all the students at Walden and the countless amount of hours she devotes to kids outside of the classroom.”

“To be able to shine a light on positivity, and encourage other people to be like these wonderful administrators and teachers and janitors and lunch ladies, it goes a long way,” Brady said. “It also gives an image to students who they can replicate, who they can be like. They need role models in their life, and we’re hoping that these wonderful people are role models.”

