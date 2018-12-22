RACINE — It all started more than 20 years ago when Julia Witherspoon, a former Racine Police officer, started handing out books to children while she was out on patrol.
Witherspoon was so passionate about reading and spreading literacy throughout the community that she created Cops ‘N Kids. In 2002, the organization held its first holiday book giveaway.
Sixteen years later, the organization has given away more than 4 million books, and Witherspoon continues to have the same passion for reading.
“This is my life,” Witherspoon said. “There is such a joy in reading that kids will never know unless we put that love on reading in them.”
This year’s event featured a gift wrapping station, courtesy of the Junior League of Racine, and four sections of books for children of all ages to choose from — preschool, Kindergarten through second grade, grades three to five and middle and high school.
Children also had the opportunity to visit with Santa.
Mary Cordell of Racine, who attended the event Saturday at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., said she was looking for books for her grandchildren. “I appreciate the free books because some children just don’t have the opportunity to buy books, because they may not have the money to get them,” Cordell said.
Perhaps the most popular spot at the event was an area for children to meet with Hall of Famer and inventor of the iconic Lambeau Leap, LeRoy Butler and local law enforcement officers.
Law enforcement in attendance included Caledonia, Racine, Wind Point and Mount Pleasant police departments, Milwaukee and Racine FBI, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, South Shore and Racine fire departments and Racine Police Chief Art Howell.
Racine Mayor Cory Mason also attended the event, which was heavily attended by families, as donated books found new homes with eager readers.
Impact on community
Witherspoon’s organization, Cops ‘N Kids, started a trend that has gained international attention. New organizations using Cops ‘N Kids as their model have sprouted up throughout the world.
Witherspoon said she travels to other areas in the U.S. to help the new organizations get running, and speaks with other countries wishing to start their own version of the program. She also travels to do reading assemblies and teaches reading to 2-, 3-, and 4-year-old children.
Jeff Fuhrman, 46, of Racine, is a member of the Cops ‘N Kids board. He has volunteered at the organization’s book drive for the past three years. He said Witherspoon’s passion is what keeps him serving the organization.
“Julia is a warm spot. She hugs you, listens to you, loves you,” Furhman, who described himself as a “book guy,” said. “I definitely believe in the literacy mission.”
Like other nonprofits, Witherspoon said the organization she has worked hard to build is struggling. Without more donations, this may be the last year Cops ‘N Kids is able to help to help the community, something she knows is making a difference in children’s lives.
“The more children read, the more it helps with their comprehension. The better their comprehension is, the more likely kids are to do well in school and graduate. It’s a domino effect,” Witherspoon said. “I’m just trying to stay open and keep spreading literacy.”
Monetary donations are needed to keep Cops ‘N Kids going. To donate, send or bring donations to 800 Villa St., Racine, WI 53403.
“The more children read, the more it helps with their comprehension. The better their comprehension is, the more likely kids are to do well in school and graduate. It’s a domino effect. I’m just trying to stay open and keep spreading literacy.” Julia Witherspoon, Cops ‘N Kids founder
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.