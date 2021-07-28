 Skip to main content
Spots open for next week's Gateway NitroX summer camp
Spots open for next week's Gateway NitroX summer camp

NitroX Camp

Participants in Gateway's NitroX camp race their trucks on June 22, 2019.

 Journal Times file photo

KENOSHA — Gateway Technical College still has some open seats for its annual, hands-on summer camp next week at its Horizon Center for Transportation Technology, 4940 88th Ave.

The NitroX summer camp gives middle-schoolers the chance to build and test drive nitro-methane powered remote controlled trucks — and race their own truck at the end of the week.

Participants will learn how the trucks work, as well as design and paint their own truck body and compete in remote control drag-style and course-style races on Friday, Aug. 6.

In addition to working on the trucks, they will also be introduced to transportation careers as well as take field trips to area dealerships from Aug. 2-5.

To register, go to gtc.edu/summercamps. For questions, email: hoffmanj@gtc.edu.

Cost is $125, and the camp includes lunch, snacks, beverages, a T-shirt and the truck body campers design and create.

