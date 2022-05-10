Spotlight on John Tate: Man convicted of killing wife 25 years ago to be paroled; family of victim enraged

RACINE — The parole of a Wisconsin man who killed his wife 25 years ago has thrown a statewide spotlight on the chairman of the Wisconsin Parole Commission, John Tate II, who also serves as president of the Racine City Council.

Douglas Balsewicz, 54, is due to be released on May 17 for the 1997 murder of his wife, Johanna Rose. He was sentenced by the Milwaukee County Circuit Court to 80 years in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years were served.

The details of the murder are grisly, with Balsewicz having been accused of stabbing his wife dozens of times while their young children were in the house because he had previously seen her dancing “with some black men,” Wisconsin Right Now, a conservative news website, reported. The children were later found covered in their mother’s blood.

According to information released by the Wisconsin Parole Commission, Balsewicz became eligible for parole in 2017, but was denied parole on four previous occasions.

Tate, who as chairman has final authority over the commission, approved Balsewicz’s fifth request on April 27. That’s sparked controversy, both from the family of Johanna Rose who want to see Balsewicz spend more time behind bars, and from Republicans who are criticizing policies supported by Tate and Gov. Tony Evers (who appointed Tate to his position) that aim to lower prison populations.

Tate holds a masters in social work degree, ran for state Assembly in 2017, and has been an alderman since April 2017.

Balsewicz will be monitored until his case expires, which will likely be until the end of his life since there remain another 55 years on his sentence, by the Division of Community Corrections of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

To be granted parole, five requirements that are weighed equally must be considered:

Conduct while incarcerated

Programming

Risk reduction

Time served

A release plan, which includes a place to live, as inmates are not paroled into homelessness, in addition to having an outside support network

According to the Wisconsin Parole Commission, “Balsewicz has sustained acceptable institution conduct, with no major conduct reports, and the last minor conduct report was from 2016.”

He completed the recommended programs deemed essential to rehabilitation and earned minimum security classification.

The commissioner in charge of Balsewicz’s case recommended parole based on the five requirements being satisfactorily met.

Too late for parole to be rescinded

The family of the murdered women have been outspoken, telling multiple media outlets that they do not consider 25 years spent behind bars on an 80-year sentence to be sufficient time served.

“He killed her and left his children there with her body, her bloodied body,” Kim Binder Cornils, one of the victim’s sisters, told WISN-TV earlier this month.

There is an online petition to have the parole grant rescinded. However, according to Tate, it’s too late for Balsewicz’s parole to be rescinded unless it is because of Balsewicz’s own actions.

If the commission was to succumb to outside pressure and rescind this parole grant, the state could be sued, Tate said in an exclusive interview with The Journal Times, and would probably lose that lawsuit, which has happened elsewhere.

Despite some pressuring Gov. Tony Evers to intervene, WISN reported that the governor’s office doesn’t have any authority to review and reverse the decision of the Parole Commission.

Parole

In an interview with the Journal Times, Tate clarified the role of the Wisconsin Parole Commission.

“No one is being released under parole that hasn’t gone through a process of demonstrating that they are not the person — to the extent that we can measure that with our criteria — who committed the offense,” Tate explained.

Parole is earned, he continued.

Unlike a situation where prisoners are released after serving a certain length of time, regardless of their conduct or participation in programming, prisoners who are seeking parole must meet the criteria, which includes satisfactorily participating in programs that address the issues that led to their incarceration.

Through this process, the Parole Commission has “a public safety role in ensuring that those who are released … are the kinds that are going to be productive members of society, that aren’t going to reoffend,” Tate said.

According to Tate, the evidence demonstrates that parole releases have some of the lowest recidivism rates of any of the prison population who are being released, at less than 1% recidivism.

For those who are returned to incarceration, he continued, it is normally for technical violations and not a new offense.

Justice

“Justice in our society isn’t supposed to be vengeance,” Tate said and added “parole serves to put in practice the value of our society of rehabilitation and redemption.”

“Justice, in my view, is ensuring the harm that has been caused can’t be caused again,” he added, “by transforming a person from the person who caused that harm to a person who wouldn’t.”

There are numerous programs, evaluations and recommendations and directives from the Parole Commission to inmates seeking parole because the Parole Commission wants to be confident that a release will not pose a risk to the community.

“Many people who have been released under my tenure have shown just that,” he said. “They are not who they were when went in 20 years or more before,” Tate said.

When people who have been incarcerated return to the community, he continued, we want them to be “positive assets to society.”

Statutes

Tate was appointed chairman of the Wisconsin Parole Commission in June 2019.

Due to changes to state law, only defendants whose crimes occurred before 1999 are eligible for parole. The Legislature passed what they referred to as “truth-in-sentencing” laws that mandated minimum sentences for crimes and barred any future parole.

Tate did not have the exact number, but he estimated approximately 2,000-2,500 prisoners of the state’s nearly 20,000 prisoners have parole eligibility due to their crimes being committed before 1999.

Family

In a statement released by the Wisconsin Parole Commission, the Parole Commission noted the family of the victim was notified of the parole consideration by the Victims Services and Programs.

According to the release, the family did provide statements and those statements were considered in all of the parole considerations, including the most recent.

The process of notifying the family of the parole grant was underway, but they learned about the release from another source before they were officially notified, leaving them feeling as though they had been left out of the loop.

