Sponsored Story: Water's Edge Hotel begins Phase 2 renovations

RACINE — Since its July 30 debut — following an extensive 14-month top-to-bottom, wall-to-wall renovation of the troubled former Riverside Inn — Travelodge Water’s Edge Hotel, 3700 Northwestern Ave., has offered a fresh, welcoming new face for Racine-bound travelers.
When Milwaukee business partners Karl Rajani and Patrick Prabhu, owner-operators of franchised Days Inn and Travelodge hotels in Milwaukee and a rising new Baymont Inn & Suites in Madison, bought the Racine hotel property for $1.4 million in May 2019, they had their work cut out for them – nearly $4 million worth of work when the 114-room hotel’s ambitious multi-phase transformation is finally complete near year.
The changes are already being noticed.
“People are pleasantly surprised by what we’ve done with the property,” Prabhu said of Water’s Edge. “We’re hoping people will think of us first. Whether you are staying for business or recreation, our goal is to provide you with clean, comfortable and pleasant accommodations at a reasonable price.”
Completed Phase 1 renovations at Travelodge Water’s Edge Hotel include the total remodeling of the hotel’s newly-furnished guest suites, all equipped with a variety of amenities including microwave ovens, mini fridges and 37-inch flat screen televisions with premium channels.
Salmon Fishing Contest
Prabhu and Rajani intend to turn the property into a business and leisure destination. Their goal is to promote clean, comfortable and safe accommodation for business travelers, and then encourage them to bring family with them for a “staycation” – essentially a short stay that combines business with pleasure. To this end, they are sponsoring the Water’s Edge Salmon Fishing Contest from Oct. 1 through Nov. 30.
“The fish are jumping everywhere in the Horlick Dam, located at the edge of the hotel,” said Prabhu. “Although late in the season, the fishing is still excellent. It’s really quite a sight to see. If you haven’t already been out there, and even if you have, I invite everyone to get in on the late-season action!”
The 3 prizes will be paid in cash: $250, $150, and $100 for the biggest salmon (length in total inches). Fill out a simple registration form at the front desk. Winners will be notified via e-mail or phone call and also announced via The Journal Times. The entry fee is only $10. A stay at the hotel is not required.
All monies collected from the registration fee will be returned back in the form of prize money. If more than $500 is collected in entrance fees, the prize amounts will be increased proportionately.
Phase 2, Phase 3 renovations
underway
With the recent completion of Phase 1 renovations, Prabhu and Rajani are now turning their sights to Phase 2 renovations, which include plans for a four-season riverfront pool and hot tub facility, a riverside outdoor deck, and a game room, all slated for a Spring 2021 completion. Licensing has been applied for to reopen Water’s Edge Bar as part of ongoing plans to reposition the hotel as an affordable “destination property” for recreational and business travelers.
Renovation of the hotel’s event and banquet center is expected by Thanksgiving. Prabhu said discussions are ongoing with nearby Infusino’s Banquet Center around a possible collaborative partnership for catering, lodging and events.
Concurrent with Phase 2 renovations, Prabhu and Rajani are actively taking proposals for the planned Phase Three opening of a riverside brew pub or restaurant at Travelodge Water’s Edge Hotel, which would take advantage of the coming outdoor deck overlooking the scenic Root River and historic Horlick Dam, a world-class salmon and steelhead fishery that draws anglers from across Wisconsin, the Midwest and the nation.
Involved in community
Travelodge by Water’s Edge is a member of Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce, which recently held a ceremonial ribbon-cutting at the hotel with local business and government leaders in attendance.
As the greater Racine area’s chamber of commerce, RAMAC represents the common interests of its members, offering a variety of pro-business and pro-community programs and initiatives aimed at improving the business climate and vitality of the greater Racine area.
The gathering was an opportunity for Rajani and Prabhu to share their vision and operational plan for the longstanding Racine hotel property, opened in March 1970 as a Holiday Inn before later operating as a Days Inn and most recently as the unaffiliated Riverside Inn.
“We want to be active members of the business community,” Prabhu said.
Learn more
For more information about Travelodge Water’s Edge Hotel, call 262-635-2500 or visit www.hotel Water’sedge.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.