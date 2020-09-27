Sponsored Story: Water's Edge Hotel begins Phase 2 renovations

Salmon Fishing Contest

Prabhu and Rajani intend to turn the property into a business and leisure destination. Their goal is to promote clean, comfortable and safe accommodation for business travelers, and then encourage them to bring family with them for a “staycation” – essentially a short stay that combines business with pleasure. To this end, they are sponsoring the Water’s Edge Salmon Fishing Contest from Oct. 1 through Nov. 30.

“The fish are jumping everywhere in the Horlick Dam, located at the edge of the hotel,” said Prabhu. “Although late in the season, the fishing is still excellent. It’s really quite a sight to see. If you haven’t already been out there, and even if you have, I invite everyone to get in on the late-season action!”

The 3 prizes will be paid in cash: $250, $150, and $100 for the biggest salmon (length in total inches). Fill out a simple registration form at the front desk. Winners will be notified via e-mail or phone call and also announced via The Journal Times. The entry fee is only $10. A stay at the hotel is not required.

All monies collected from the registration fee will be returned back in the form of prize money. If more than $500 is collected in entrance fees, the prize amounts will be increased proportionately.