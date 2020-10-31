Sponsored Story: Travelodge Waters Edge Hotel offers convenience for anglers

Horlick Dam Salmon Contest offers three cash prizes

As part of their goals to turn the newly-renovated hotel property into a leading business and leisure travel destination, Prabhu and Waters Edge co-owner Karl Rajani are sponsoring their Horlick Dam Salmon Fishing Contest, with $200, $150 and $100 cash prizes awarded for the three largest-length salmon entered into the contest, which runs through Nov. 30. As of press time, 44 inches is the King Chinook Salmon catch to beat with just over four weeks to go in the contest, which began Oct. 1.

“The fish are jumping everywhere in the Horlick Dam,” said Prabhu, who serves at the hotel’s general manager. “Although late in the season, the fishing is still excellent. It’s really quite a sight to see. If you haven’t already been out there this season, and even if you have, I invite everyone to get in on the action and enter our Horlick Dam Salmon Fishing Contest.”

To participate in the contest, fill out a simple entry form at the hotel’s front desk. The contest entry fee is $10. All monies collected from registration fees will be returned back in the form of prize money. If more than $500 is collected in contest entry fees, prize amounts will be increased proportionately. A stay at the hotel is not required to participate.