Sponsored Story: Travelodge Waters Edge Hotel offers convenience for anglers
Sponsored Story: Travelodge Waters Edge Hotel offers convenience for anglers

RACINE — Salmon anglers fishing the scenic Root River downstream of historic Horlick Dam can reel in a great deal on convenient lodging at their favorite fishing hole when they check into the newly-remodeled Travelodge Waters Edge Hotel, 3700 Northwestern Ave. (Highway 38).

The 114-room hotel, in the second and third phases of an extensive 14-month, $4 million top-to-bottom, wall-to-wall renovation, overlooks a world-class salmon and steelhead fishery that draws anglers from across Wisconsin, the Midwest and the nation.

Completed Phase 1 renovations at Travelodge Waters Edge Hotel include the total remodeling of the hotel’s newly-furnished guest rooms, all equipped with a variety of amenities including microwave ovens, mini fridges and 37-inch flat screen televisions with premium channels.

“Whether you’re staying for business or recreation, our goal is to provide you with a clean, comfortable and pleasant accommodation at a reasonable price,” said Patrick Prabhu, co-owner and general manager. “We’re getting a lot of positive feedback.”

The real measure, Prabhu said, is the value, with Travelodge Waters Edge Hotel offering travelers a newly-renovated facility at rates “far better” than its competitors.

Phase 2 and Phase 3 renovations include the expected mid-November completion of banquet/event room renovations. A liquor license application is currently pending with the City of Racine to open Waters Edge Bar & Grill, which would offer patrons wings, pizza and a variety of snacks. Pending receipt of Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources approval, work will begin on a riverside deck and a four-season riverside pool and hot tub facility.

Horlick Dam Salmon Contest offers three cash prizes

As part of their goals to turn the newly-renovated hotel property into a leading business and leisure travel destination, Prabhu and Waters Edge co-owner Karl Rajani are sponsoring their Horlick Dam Salmon Fishing Contest, with $200, $150 and $100 cash prizes awarded for the three largest-length salmon entered into the contest, which runs through Nov. 30. As of press time, 44 inches is the King Chinook Salmon catch to beat with just over four weeks to go in the contest, which began Oct. 1.

“The fish are jumping everywhere in the Horlick Dam,” said Prabhu, who serves at the hotel’s general manager. “Although late in the season, the fishing is still excellent. It’s really quite a sight to see. If you haven’t already been out there this season, and even if you have, I invite everyone to get in on the action and enter our Horlick Dam Salmon Fishing Contest.”

To participate in the contest, fill out a simple entry form at the hotel’s front desk. The contest entry fee is $10. All monies collected from registration fees will be returned back in the form of prize money. If more than $500 is collected in contest entry fees, prize amounts will be increased proportionately. A stay at the hotel is not required to participate.

Contest winners will be notified via email or phone and also announced in The Journal Times.

Holiday specials

The upcoming Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s holidays mean lots of visiting family and friends arriving in Racine County from afar. Travelodge Waters Edge Hotel offers a convenient and inexpensive lodging option, even more so with a special holiday offer for The Journal Times readers.

“We have plenty of rooms available for the upcoming holidays,” Prabhu said. “Special rates are available. Just mention this article for an extra 15% off.”

Learn more

For more information about Travelodge Waters Edge Hotel, call 262-635-2500 or visit www.hotelwatersedge.com.

Travelodge Waters Edge standard king suite

Travelodge-franchised Waters Edge Hotel, 3700 Northwestern Ave. in Racine, offers guests a variety of room configurations. Standard rooms are the single king suite pictured here, which also offers a pull-out sofa bed. Water Edge also offers three king whirlpool suites, 40 double queen suites, two three-queen suites, and two handicap-accessible double queen suites with full roll-in showers. All guest rooms are equipped with a variety of amenities including 37-inch flat screen televisions with premium channels, microwave ovens and mini refrigerators.
Travelodge Waters Edge Hotel exterior photo

The Travelodge-franchised Waters Edge Hotel, 3700 Northwestern Ave., Racine, is offering Racine-bound travelers a fresh new face after nearly $4 million in top-to-bottom multi-phased renovations. Looking to offer "curb appeal," exterior renovations at the hotel including a native wildflower and sculpture garden, renovation of the hotel's original porte chochere-covered entry canopy, and parking lot surfacing.
Waters Edge Hotel king whirlpool suite

Travelodge-franchised Waters Edge Hotel, 3700 Northwestern Ave., Racine, offers three king whirlpool suites among its 114 rooms. Once renovations are completed, new owners and veteran hoteliers Karl Rajani and Patrick Prabhu say they will have invested nearly $4 million in an extensive renovation of the hotel.
