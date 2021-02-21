Sponsored Story: Springbrook Cabinetry gives home cabinets affordable facelift in short time

UNION GROVE — Inside a barn at 240th Avenue in Union Grove, you’d never think everything that Springbrook Cabinetry — a small, couple-owned carpentry business found in 1990 — produces is made here.

But Jim Waligora walks past the desk where his wife, Jennifer, works on the business side of things, and opens up a door that leads to the rest of the barn. Pallets of wood, furniture and cabinets in progress and various woodworking machines all make up Waligora and his crew’s workspace.

“We do it all here,” said Jim Waligora, 54.

Springbrook Cabinetry provides custom cabinetry, fireplace design, complete built-ins, stairs and railings, custom repairs and millwork matching for homes.

In an era where many people are spending more time at home, Waligora said making some changes to your living space can not only keep you more organized, it can improve the way you view your home.

“Any improvement that you do in your home makes it feel more like your home,” Jim Waligora said.

“Everybody wants their home to be their own, and represent who they are,” Jennifer Waligora said.

The benefits of refacing