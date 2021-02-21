Sponsored Story: Springbrook Cabinetry gives home cabinets affordable facelift in short time

UNION GROVE — Inside a barn at 240th Avenue in Union Grove, you’d never think everything that Springbrook Cabinetry — a small, couple-owned carpentry business found in 1990 — produces is made here.
But Jim Waligora walks past the desk where his wife, Jennifer, works on the business side of things, and opens up a door that leads to the rest of the barn. Pallets of wood, furniture and cabinets in progress and various woodworking machines all make up Waligora and his crew’s workspace.
“We do it all here,” said Jim Waligora, 54.
Springbrook Cabinetry provides custom cabinetry, fireplace design, complete built-ins, stairs and railings, custom repairs and millwork matching for homes.
In an era where many people are spending more time at home, Waligora said making some changes to your living space can not only keep you more organized, it can improve the way you view your home.
“Any improvement that you do in your home makes it feel more like your home,” Jim Waligora said.
“Everybody wants their home to be their own, and represent who they are,” Jennifer Waligora said.
The benefits of refacing
Springbrook Cabinetry specializes in kitchens and bathrooms, but can also work in other areas of the home. Waligora said he wanted to highlight the company’s cabinet refacing services — what he calls the company’s “niche” — which takes your original cabinets and gives them a breath of life.
In refacing, all of the interior shelving and the cabinet base stay as their original, but Waligora and his crew replace the fronts, repaint the cabinets, change the handles and more.
An option like this might be more appealing, Waligora said, for those whose cabinets are still in good condition and just want a facelift for their kitchen or bathroom.
Refacing cabinets at Springbrook Cabinetry is less expensive, Waligora said, at half the cost of what it would take to do a complete remodel of all cabinets.
It’s also less time-consuming; Waligora said a crew doing a complete remodel could be in your home for months, whereas a refacing job with Springbrook Cabinetry can take a couple of days.
From a customer’s perspective, refacing “saves work as well as the headache and the mess,” Waligora said.
“We can give you just as high of quality if not better quality cabinets than you would replacing them,” Waligora said of the company’s refacing services.
Hands-on experience with customers
Repeat customers are aplenty at Springbrook Cabinetry, where Waligora said he has worked with some clients for over 10 years.
One customer, Terry McCarthy, has had Waligora and his crew work on projects at his home for about eight years now, starting with a kitchen and evolving into other ventures around the house.
“We were very happy with his first work — both the arrangement and the work itself — so when we had other work to do, we didn’t consider anybody else, honestly,” McCarthy said, adding he was pleased with Waligora’s flexibility to make changes on the fly and make sure things are up to McCarthy’s satisfaction.
McCarthy also highlighted Springbrook Cabinetry’s reliability: “If Jim says he’s coming at 7 a.m. the next morning, he’s gonna be here at 7 a.m. the next morning.”
In comparison to big box stores, Waligora said another benefit of working with Springbrook Cabinetry is everything is handmade and installed by him and his crew.
“You can go to any home improvement store and see pretty looking cabinets, but when they’re in your house for a couple months, they’re already falling apart,” Waligora said. “That’s the difference.”
Safety precautions taken during COVID-19
Jennifer Waligora said the crew at Springbrook Cabinetry likes to close the room they’re working in off with plastic to help with keeping safe while they’re in a customer’s home.
“We only take as many crew members as we need for that day and that job,” Jennifer Waligora said.
Other safety precautions the crew takes is always wearing masks and social distancing. When Jim Waligora visits homes for consultation, he said he always wears a mask.
For more information
For more information on Springbrook Cabinetry’s services, visit their website at www.springbrookcabinetry.com or call at 262-620-4434. Springbrook Cabinetry is located at 3021 240th Ave. in Union Grove.