Sponsored Story: Revival Painting launches Revival Lawn Care

Over the last five years, Revival Painting has gained a reputation as one of the best painting companies in the region, with a focus on quality and customer service.
They have since expanded and are now, through Revival Lawn Care, bringing that same emphasis on excellence to landscaping, offering both full service lawn maintenance contracts as well as one-time services a la cart.
The services they offer include:
- Cutting/trimming/edging
- Landscaping
- Tree removal
- Spring/fall cleanup
- Fertilization/treatment
- Planting
- And much more. Just call and ask!
Collin Cousins, who joined the company as the chief operations officer for Revival Lawn Care, brings over five years of landscaping to the job.
“You want the exterior of your home to be ready for the winter so you are not running into issues,” Cousins said.
For instance, if there is a dead branch hanging over a house, it could likely fall in the winter when the snow comes and damage the house.
“We are into preventative maintenance,” Cousins said.
In addition to lawn care, throughout the winter the company is also offering snow removal services, which helps provide customers year-round care.
Jason Runkel, part-owner of the company along with Izzy Betancourt, said when Revival Lawn Care launched they immediately heard from past customers, who knew about their reputation for quality service.
While their fall paint schedule has largely filled up, they are still actively booking fall lawn care maintenance, as well as booking winter and spring projects.
They are also getting customers scheduled for indoor winter paint jobs as well as spring outdoor painting.
To call for landscaping assistance call: 262-977-6811. For painting call: 262-770-5220.
Both Revival Painting and Revival Lawn Care have Facebook pages and can be found by typing in the company name.
“We always say a job well done is something that you don’t just see, but something you feel,” Runkel said. They work to exemplify that on all of their jobs, big and small.
