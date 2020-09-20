Sponsored Story: Revival Painting launches Revival Lawn Care

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Over the last five years, Revival Painting has gained a reputation as one of the best painting companies in the region, with a focus on quality and customer service.

They have since expanded and are now, through Revival Lawn Care, bringing that same emphasis on excellence to landscaping, offering both full service lawn maintenance contracts as well as one-time services a la cart.

The services they offer include:

Cutting/trimming/edging

Landscaping

Tree removal

Spring/fall cleanup

Fertilization/treatment

Planting

And much more. Just call and ask!

Collin Cousins, who joined the company as the chief operations officer for Revival Lawn Care, brings over five years of landscaping to the job.

“You want the exterior of your home to be ready for the winter so you are not running into issues,” Cousins said.

For instance, if there is a dead branch hanging over a house, it could likely fall in the winter when the snow comes and damage the house.

“We are into preventative maintenance,” Cousins said.