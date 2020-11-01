Sponsored Story: Racine Dental Group moves forward with strengthened vision

Additional cone-beam/CT technology has also been incorporated for improved diagnostics in oral surgery, root canals and orthodontics. The group has also added additional digital scanners to improve accuracy, patient comfort and efficiency to many dental procedures.

Another important step Racine Dental Group has taken in 2020 coincides with the global pandemic. As with most facets of life this spring, the practice limited operations to emergency care for 10 weeks to minimize the spread of the coronavirus, but is again fully operational with all services available.

“We’ve instituted numerous different safety measures to minimize the risk to our patients and staff,” Dr. Scherrer said. “We’re back and ready to get our patients’ needed work done as they are increasingly ready to proceed with treatment.”

Racine Dental Group is doing its part to keep patients as safe as possible, investing in several new safety measures. HEPA air filters have been installed throughout the facility, along with higher volume suction units, both designed to reduce aerosols.