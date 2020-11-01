Sponsored Story: Racine Dental Group moves forward with strengthened vision

RACINE — After celebrating a milestone 50-year anniversary in 2019, the trusted professionals at Racine Dental Group are forging ahead with the addition of new providers, expanded services and the latest cutting-edge technology.
A number of new dentists with a wealth of specialized, patient-focused experiences have joined Racine Dental Group in the past year as a part of the practice’s evolution into the next 50 years.
“We have all of the specialty services within our facility, and are proud to have the Wisnova Institute of Dental Specialists to specifically provide our oral surgery, endodontic, periodontal and implant services,” Dr. Thomas Scherrer, president of Racine Dental Group, said. “Our vision is to continue to grow into Wisconsin’s premiere center for all aspects of dentistry within one location.”
Racine Dental Group has also added another children’s dentistry specialist in Dr. Travis Lepera this past year. Additionally, general dentists Dr. Adam Meinhardt, Dr. Kristin Osgood, Dr. Lauren Sterner and Racine native Dr. David Kemper have brought their talent and dedication to the practice. Speaking of this group, Dr. Scherrer said, “All are proven, high-quality dentists.”
As a part of Racine Dental Group’s continued commitment to comprehensive, patient-focused care, an expansion and addition of 15 new operatories has taken place this year.
Additional cone-beam/CT technology has also been incorporated for improved diagnostics in oral surgery, root canals and orthodontics. The group has also added additional digital scanners to improve accuracy, patient comfort and efficiency to many dental procedures.
Another important step Racine Dental Group has taken in 2020 coincides with the global pandemic. As with most facets of life this spring, the practice limited operations to emergency care for 10 weeks to minimize the spread of the coronavirus, but is again fully operational with all services available.
“We’ve instituted numerous different safety measures to minimize the risk to our patients and staff,” Dr. Scherrer said. “We’re back and ready to get our patients’ needed work done as they are increasingly ready to proceed with treatment.”
Racine Dental Group is doing its part to keep patients as safe as possible, investing in several new safety measures. HEPA air filters have been installed throughout the facility, along with higher volume suction units, both designed to reduce aerosols.
All staff members and patients are also required to wear masks, and clinicians now wear more extensive personal protective equipment, or PPE, while in contact with patients. Additionally, the new operatories gives Racine Dental Group’s dentists the opportunity to space patients further apart.
While a number of changes have been implemented this year at Racine Dental Group, there has been one unwavering constant — a commitment to quality patient care from the dentists in a range of specialties for a half-century.
Racine Dental Group is located at 1101 S. Airline Road. The practice can be reached at 262-637-9371.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.