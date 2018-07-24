ELMWOOD PARK — EverGreen Academy sounds like a student’s fantasy. There are three recesses a day, and (almost) no homework.
Don’t worry parents: Learning still happens, for sure.
In the 2017-18 school year, 85 percent of EverGreen students’ MAP scores improved over the previous year. The improvement was especially pronounced in math.
EverGreen expects this academic improvement will continue as a result of the school’s plan to implement a fairly unconventional scheduling approach that not only includes three recesses every day, but also uses block scheduling, which provides the students additional time in the classroom with the core subjects.
“Studies have shown that middle school-age kids spend three times as much time with electronic media than they do any kind of physical activity,” EverGreen Academy Founder Grant Meier said. “Play and exercise matter. Multiple studies affirm the importance of play and exercise in kids’ physical and mental health.”
“We are a different school,” Mike Meier, EverGreen’s principal, said. “It is true. We want the kids and the teachers to have a lot of fun when they come here. But we also want our kids to reach their full academic potential … and recent rest scores indicate that we are succeeding.”
Discipline at EverGreen is different than at traditional schools as well. In order to account for the special circumstances of each child, faculty and staff are instructed to take a caring approach in high-stress situations that focuses on really listening to students rather than merely correcting them.
“Students don’t come to us with tidy labels,” Grant said. “Each is an individual. They all have different backgrounds. They all have had different experiences. We have found that by approaching each student’s individual struggles like puzzles to solve, rather than problems to react to, it makes our instruction more effective. Although our approach doesn’t prevent us from some failures or mistakes, it clearly does reduce them.”
Because of the school’s small class sizes, every student has plenty of one-on-one learning experiences. The maximum class size is 22 students, and many middle school classes have fewer than 20.
Having small classes is critically important. Common sense suggests that students will do better in smaller classes, mainly because smaller classes provide the opportunity for students to receive personal attention from their teachers and to get additional help when needed.
This fall, EverGreen will open its brand new school building. Grades 4K through 5 will be housed at the new complex, 3351 Chicory Road, in Mount Pleasant, located across the street from Dr. Jones Elementary School.
The school’s original building, the former Elmwood Park Billage Hall and Beebe School, 3554 Taylor Ave., is being renovated this summer and will continue to be occupied by the middle school.
There are still openings for the 2018-19 school year. To enroll, or to learn more about EverGreen Academy, go to evergreen.k12.wi.us or call 262-456-1079.
Because of EverGreen’s status as a Parental Choice voucher school, enrollment can only occur in the first 20 days of a month, so plan accordingly.
