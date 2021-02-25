SPONSORED STORY: Milwaukee’s Phoenix Investors, Founded by Frank Crivello, Ends 2020 with Acquisitions Across Multiple States

Affiliates of Phoenix Investors, a national private commercial real estate firm headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, announced four year-end acquisitions totaling approximately 2,400,000 square feet. In total, Phoenix acquired 9.5 million square feet of industrial real estate across nine states in 2020, increasing its portfolio to a size in excess of 37 million square feet.

Mattoon, Illinois: Phoenix acquired LSC Communications Printing Company, Inc.’s former plant located at 6821-1000 North in Mattoon, Illinois. The property is comprised of approximately 1,100,000 square feet of improvements on 84 acres. “We were pleased to work with LSC as it winds down and sells certain shuttered former print manufacturing plants across the United States,” said Frank Crivello, Chairman and Founder of Phoenix Investors.

Rockford, Illinois: In Rockford, Illinois, Phoenix acquired from LegacyTexas Bank a 323,000-square-foot industrial building on 14 acres located at 1818 Elmwood Road. LegacyTexas Bank previously foreclosed on the property, making numerous upgrades to the premises during their ownership including HVAC, paving, painting, lighting, and fire suppression.