Sponsored Story: How learning can be fun at Mrs. Myers' Reading Room

RACINE — At Mrs. Myers’ Reading Room, a learning center at 6233 Durand Ave., Suite C, the classrooms aren’t painted white, nor are there any rows of desks.
In fact, they aren’t even called classrooms.
“They’re called Chapters,” said Sam McFarland, administrative manager at the Reading Room, as he showed off each of the four rooms.
Each student that arrives at the Reading Room starts off at Chapter One, where they’re introduced to the topic of that day. Students may also get asked a few questions, and if they get them right, McFarland said they can try to shoot a small basketball into the toy hoop in the corner of the room.
After Chapter One, they move onto Chapters Two and Three, which are classrooms dedicated to hands-on learning. Chapter Two also doubles as a makerspace for students to create their own books with the Reading Room’s “Build-a-Book” app, an iPad app designed especially for the center.
Finally, students end their session in Chapter Four, where they wrap up what they’ve learned for the day. Ending the learning session that way helps with retention, McFarland said.
“We want to help students find joy in learning, that it doesn’t have to be a chore,” McFarland said.
The Myers’ Method
This approach to learning is what the Myers’ Method is all about, which combines audio, visual and hands-on learning to help engage and motivate students to learn and develop their skills.
The Reading Room offers developing readers programs (including the “Novel” program, where kids can make their own books), math development, interventionist tutoring (where each tutor creates a lesson plan specialized for each child) and virtual classes.
The Reading Room has classes open to children ages 3-12. Programs can be up to 6 months long and have flexible schedules. Payment plans are also offered to meet each families’ needs.
“We never want cost to be the reason families don’t join,” McFarland said.
Each class has a maximum of seven students to ensure one-on-one interaction, but has been reduced to four due to the pandemic. In-person classes are available following CDC guidelines; teachers and students wear masks, and everything is sanitized between classes.
Virtual classes are also available. Students are given up to two boxes with all the materials they need to excel online. Seven students are also the max for virtual classes.
Meeting students’ needs
McFarland said students on the autism spectrum or with learning disabilities such as dyslexia can also benefit from entering a program at the Reading Room.
“We want to meet each student where they’re at,” McFarland said.
Students of different skill sets are mixed together in each class, and McFarland said this promotes confidence in students. For example, an older student can feel empowered to teach a younger student, and in turn, that younger student feels good learning from a peer.
“If they’re struggling, then they’re struggling together,” McFarland said. “They can be more comfortable that way, they won’t be scared to fail.”
Denise White, reading teacher at the Reading Room, said the key is to find something each student is interested in to accelerate their learning.
“There was one older child who was just not enjoying (reading), then I found that she enjoyed plays, so I would help her read a play,” White said.
“The biggest impact I’ve seen is a family’s life changing,” McFarland said. “They would say, ‘I have a completely different child now. They’re so confident.’”
Other than what they offer in-house, the Reading Room’s programs can also be extended to schools, and they don’t have to be in Racine County. McFarland said they’re helping a school in Mequon, Wisconsin.
For example, the Reading Room is currently at Mount Pleasant’s Lakeside Community Oriented Policing (COP) House, where 100% of students saw improved literary performance.
The Reading Room first opened in January 2012, and they expanded to offer a math program, Nifty Numbers, in June 2020.
The Reading Room also offers free class trials, where new students can take up to two classes in one week to see if they like it. Details on how to register and more information can be found at the Reading Room’s website, www.mrsmyersrr.com or call 262-456-2384.