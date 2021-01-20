Sponsored Story: How learning can be fun at Mrs. Myers' Reading Room

RACINE — At Mrs. Myers’ Reading Room, a learning center at 6233 Durand Ave., Suite C, the classrooms aren’t painted white, nor are there any rows of desks.

In fact, they aren’t even called classrooms.

“They’re called Chapters,” said Sam McFarland, administrative manager at the Reading Room, as he showed off each of the four rooms.

Each student that arrives at the Reading Room starts off at Chapter One, where they’re introduced to the topic of that day. Students may also get asked a few questions, and if they get them right, McFarland said they can try to shoot a small basketball into the toy hoop in the corner of the room.

After Chapter One, they move onto Chapters Two and Three, which are classrooms dedicated to hands-on learning. Chapter Two also doubles as a makerspace for students to create their own books with the Reading Room’s “Build-a-Book” app, an iPad app designed especially for the center.

Finally, students end their session in Chapter Four, where they wrap up what they’ve learned for the day. Ending the learning session that way helps with retention, McFarland said.