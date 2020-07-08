Sponsored story: HOPE Christian School Via seeks to answer higher call

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Many parents are increasingly looking for more than the classic secular public education steeped in reading, writing and ‘rithmetic. For a growing number of Racine families, they’re seeking a well-rounded, faith-based education rooted in the 3 Cs of Christ, college and character.

HOPE Christian School Via, 3502 Douglas Ave. in Racine, is part of the non-profit HOPE network of seven college preparatory schools in Milwaukee and Racine, with nearly 3,000 scholars enrolled in Grades K-12.

Filling a need

Tapping into a great need for alternative educational choices in the City of Racine, HOPE Via participates in the Racine Parental Choice Program, commonly known as “school choice.” As such, HOPE Via offers tuition-free education and free transportation for qualifying families. For the upcoming school year, they are also offering adjusted instructional models and Chromebooks to every student to support families during these unprecedented times.

HOPE Via Principal Katie Lambert told The Journal Times that the school has seen tremendous growth since opening its doors in 2015, with much of the growth coming from word-of-mouth referrals. Lambert said, “HOPE Via is anticipating the enrollment of nearly 400 scholars in Grades K5-8 for the upcoming 2020-21 school year.”