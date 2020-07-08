Sponsored story: HOPE Christian School Via seeks to answer higher call

RACINE — Many parents are increasingly looking for more than the classic secular public education steeped in reading, writing and ‘rithmetic. For a growing number of Racine families, they’re seeking a well-rounded, faith-based education rooted in the 3 Cs of Christ, college and character.
HOPE Christian School Via, 3502 Douglas Ave. in Racine, is part of the non-profit HOPE network of seven college preparatory schools in Milwaukee and Racine, with nearly 3,000 scholars enrolled in Grades K-12.
Filling a need
Tapping into a great need for alternative educational choices in the City of Racine, HOPE Via participates in the Racine Parental Choice Program, commonly known as “school choice.” As such, HOPE Via offers tuition-free education and free transportation for qualifying families. For the upcoming school year, they are also offering adjusted instructional models and Chromebooks to every student to support families during these unprecedented times.
HOPE Via Principal Katie Lambert told The Journal Times that the school has seen tremendous growth since opening its doors in 2015, with much of the growth coming from word-of-mouth referrals. Lambert said, “HOPE Via is anticipating the enrollment of nearly 400 scholars in Grades K5-8 for the upcoming 2020-21 school year.”
“Every year we continue to expand and grow,” Lambert noted. “Here at HOPE, we believe in providing a robust education for our scholars where we teach them about the 3 Cs our school stands on — Christ, college and character. Christ — We actively pray for our students and teach them about the Gospel. College — We believe it’s important to provide an education for scholars that put them on a path to the college of their choice. Character — We believe in educating the whole child and providing them with leadership skills that will help them transform our community.”
The faith-based foundation provided by HOPE Via is a major drawing card for the school.
“We provide a faith-based education,” Lambert said. “Our families choose to enroll their child in our school because they want a Christian education and high-quality instruction in a safe and loving environment … When families are looking for school options for their scholar, one of the things we’re able to offer is a positive, loving, and structured learning environment that prioritizes a strong education for our scholars.”
Enrollment window open
Enrollment for the 2020-21 school year at HOPE Via is ongoing, with the current enrollment window running through July 20th and the next window running from Aug. 1st-20th. Grades 5-8 classes begin Aug. 21st, while Grades K4-5 classes begin Aug. 26th.
“For us as a school, we really believe in the incredible potential of our children,” Lambert said. “Our staff see our work as a calling to be able to provide an excellent education for our scholars. Despite the challenges that COVID-19 has brought, we are confident that we will continue to provide a superb education for our children with our increased technology and flexible instructional model.”
For more information, call HOPE Via at 262-800-9021, Ext. 0 or visit www.hopeschools.org.
