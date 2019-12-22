SPONSORED STORY: Gateway IT grad a rising star in world of IBM

“Gateway was one of only a few colleges that teach the IBM i platform. I almost left Gateway, but did some research first and realized that Gateway had the best reputation, as far as education, with industry leaders and the ability to transfer to a four-year college if I decided to continue.

“I chose to stay at Gateway, and that was the biggest thing that has defined my career. I would not be in IBM i or as far along in my career without Gateway. They’ve been a huge help.”

Marina joined Gateway student IT clubs through which she gained leadership skills and put to practice her IT skills through student-led community computer workshops and helping to coordinate a large computer users conference.

Transfer agreements forged between Gateway and four-year colleges helped, too. The credits she earned at Gateway transferred to Bellevue College, saving her time and money in earning that degree.

“I was so happy that the transfer agreement was in place. I know Gateway has worked hard to expand those opportunities. It helped me with the cost. I believe my entire four-year degree cost about $20,000, which easily could have been twice that amount without Gateway.”

Marina also sits on a national board focused on discussing IBM i best practices.

If you, too, believe Gateway could help define your career path like Marina’s, go to gtc.edu/enroll to get started.

