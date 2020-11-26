SPONSORED STORY: Gateway gives career and life stability, student says

Tori Starkey wanted more than just a job.
She wanted a career.
She wanted a better life for her family.
Tori wanted to be part of a team and she wanted to make a difference.
She was able to gain all of that, and more, through Gateway Technical College.
Sparked by her drive and a Gateway Electrical Engineering Technology associate degree, Tori has already entered her career and looks forward to her future.
“I am in an in-demand career field, and I have the financial stability and freedom that comes with it,” says Tori. “My Gateway education has changed my life completely.”
Tori says she first pondered a college degree as she sought a career she would enjoy, but also would provide a family-sustaining wage.
“I’ve always been a good student,” says Tori. “I’ve always liked math and science and wanted a career where I didn’t feel like I was going to work. I wanted something I would enjoy, but also something that would provide a better lifestyle for myself and my kids.
“I wanted more than a degree, I wanted that career security – and I knew I had to come to Gateway to gain that. That’s why I selected electrical engineering, and that’s why I selected Gateway. Gateway gives me the ability to have this in my life.”
Tori works as a calibration technician at an area company and says, “I love my job.”
She says Gateway prepared her well and she uses the skills she gained at the college every day.
“Gateway prepared me 1,000 percent for my career. When I started college, I knew nothing about engineering and a little bit about electricity. My instructors and courses gave me the skills and the confidence and taught me everything I needed to know.”
Tori says her life now is much different than when she first enrolled at Gateway. She encourages others to consider a Gateway degree because of the freedom and stability it provides.
“I just moved into my new home, I have a new car, I have insurance for my family that I pay for. I don’t need to depend on someone else for all of that. I have the freedom to live the way I want to live.
“I don’t have to worry if I can afford health care or the lifestyle for myself and my children. My Gateway degree changed all of that.”
Tori Starkey
