Sponsored: Q&A | Weather Tight celebrates its 35th anniversary, leaders share what they're doing right

Weather Tight, Wisconsin’s most recommended remodeler, is celebrating over 35 years in the industry with over 32,000 satisfied customers.

Weather Tight offers remodeling and replacements for windows, roofing, siding, doors and gutters on homes. It is an employee-owned company led by President Tod Colbert and Vice President Todd Schulz.

A Journal Times reporter spoke with Colbert and Schulz on what homeowners should consider if they may need Weather Tight’s services and what has made Weather Tight successful over the years.

What should a homeowner look for to decide if they need new windows?

Schulz: If your rooms aren’t comfy and you want to wear blankets around your feet, you might have a draft. The window might be painted shut or stuck shut or difficult to clean.

Roofing?

Colbert: If you’ve got a leak, it’s not going to get better on its own. A lot of times, the leak source is difficult to find. It’s not a good idea to keep patching over an issue in the roof.

Siding?