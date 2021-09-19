Sponsored: Q&A | Weather Tight celebrates its 35th anniversary, leaders share what they're doing right

Weather Tight, Wisconsin’s most recommended remodeler, is celebrating over 35 years in the industry with over 32,000 satisfied customers.
Weather Tight offers remodeling and replacements for windows, roofing, siding, doors and gutters on homes. It is an employee-owned company led by President Tod Colbert and Vice President Todd Schulz.
A Journal Times reporter spoke with Colbert and Schulz on what homeowners should consider if they may need Weather Tight’s services and what has made Weather Tight successful over the years.
What should a homeowner look for to decide if they need new windows?
Schulz: If your rooms aren’t comfy and you want to wear blankets around your feet, you might have a draft. The window might be painted shut or stuck shut or difficult to clean.
Roofing?
Colbert: If you’ve got a leak, it’s not going to get better on its own. A lot of times, the leak source is difficult to find. It’s not a good idea to keep patching over an issue in the roof.
Siding?
Colbert: From appearance, you can see if the siding’s cracked, warped, or needs to be painted. A choice needs to be made on whether you want to repair or replace your siding. Over time, you can probably save money by replacing it versus having to repaint over and over.
Doors?
Schulz: The tell-tale sign is how secure you feel in your home. You can also look for drafts or leaks. Doors are said to be the focal point of the home, so if you want to up the resale value, you can put in a new door.
Weather Tight is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year. How has the company survived and thrived when so many other companies have folded?
Colbert: If your customers are happy, if your employees are happy, you have a good chance to succeed. We’re focused on delivering quality to our customers and having a positive work culture for our employees.
How does being an employee-owned company give Weather Tight a competitive advantage?
Colbert: It gives us a sense of ownership. We have a stake in the company and its future. It’s a motivating factor to deliver better services and care for our work.
Schulz: It also gives us a sense of camaraderie between employees. We have a low turnover of employees. We all understand our roles and have a vested interest in the company.
What is Weather Tight doing to help homeowners with the product delays and shortages that all industries and companies are experiencing?
Schulz: We’re setting the right expectation for the homeowners from the beginning. Most consumers are aware of the shortages. We’re open and honest upfront. Our team works diligently and has weekly meetings with manufacturers. We also send weekly email updates to our customers to let them know where we’re at in the process.
Colbert: When manufacturers are over capacity, we advocate for our customers and our work to be a priority.
What sets Weather Tight apart from its competitors or big-box stores?
Colbert: The majority of our installers are employees, not sub-contractors. There is nothing wrong with hiring sub-contractors, but having our own employees helps us better set standards and control the quality of our services.
Schulz: We want to give our customers a more unique experience than what they’re used to in the remodeling industry.
What will Weather Tight do to continue its string of success for the next 35 years and beyond?
Colbert: The employees and management group know the inside and out of the company. When we do retire, the leadership team is in place and knows the company and how to carry out the values we’ve established.
Schulz: We’ll continue to focus on the strength of our team and what we do best.