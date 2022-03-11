Spokesman: Vos told MyPillow CEO that 2020 election cannot be decertified

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, spoke with MyPillow CEO and conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell about the efforts of Lindell and former President Donald Trump to have the 2020 Wisconsin presidential election decertified, a Vos spokeswoman said Friday.

According to Angela Joyce, spokeswoman for Vos’ office, Vos told Lindell: “We couldn’t do that (decertification) … it’s not a possibility. We can’t do this. It’s not going to happen.”

Lindell said during a podcast episode Thursday that he spoke with Vos for 90 minutes; Joyce said that Vos and Lindell had actually spoken for 30 minutes.

Election law experts and the nonpartisan counsels to the state Legislature agree that it is impossible for the 2020 presidential election to be decertified.

Michael Gableman, the former state Supreme Court justice leading the Vos-ordered probe of the 2020 election, has asserted that decertification is possible and encouraged the Legislature to look into doing that.

Gableman on Thursday appeared on the conspiracy-minded podcast hosted by Steve Bannon, the former Trump adviser facing multiple criminal charges related to contempt of Congress and fraud. Gableman’s appearance was followed by an appearance by Lindell.

Gableman is now reportedly scheduled to appear later this month at an event in Utah, hosted by a group that disputes the validity of President Joe Biden’s election victory. The event reportedly may also feature former Colorado county clerk Tina Peters, who on Wednesday was indicted on criminal counts of conspiracy related to election tampering and misconduct.

Vos has been publicly complimentary of Gableman’s work, even as elections officials have noted multiple inaccuracies in his reports and as Gableman continues to make unsubstantiated claims about the 2020 election.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0