UNION GROVE — Despite strong public support, village leaders may tell Racine County that Union Grove has no interest in a county-funded splash pad for outdoor summer recreation.

A village survey answered by 530 parents and other area residents found that 88% said they supported the splash pad concept, and that most said they would use it often.

Village officials, however, are concerned that the new water-spouting recreational amenity will end up costing more than expected, running the risk of higher taxes to keep it going.

While the county has committed $500,000 toward the project, county officials want Union Grove to share in the cost of operating and maintaining the splash pad in a local park.

Members of a Union Grove Village Board committee are recommending that the village turn the project down.

Jennifer Ditscheit, chairwoman of the Recreation and Parks Committee, said the village cannot afford the anticipated cost of the splash pad, including one forecast that construction alone could reach $750,000.

Ditscheit said the village also would be responsible for supplying water and handling other expenses.

Acknowledging that the concept is popular around town, she said: “I wish that we could make it work. It’s a good offer. It doesn’t really fit with our finances right now.”

The committee’s recommendation is scheduled for consideration by the full Village Board at its Feb. 27 meeting.

The board has approved an $11.7 million budget for this year, including property tax collections of $2 million, up $100,000 from last year.

Racine County officials approached the village in December with the splash pad proposal, urging village leaders to accept the $500,000 county contribution and to forge a partnership on the project.

A splash pad is an outdoor facility with a variety of hidden water spouts — some shooting straight up from the ground — where people can have fun cooling off without a traditional swimming pool.

The attractions traditionally are built in public parks. Racine has one in a park near the Lake Michigan lakefront.

With no major lake or river for summer fun, Union Grove officials have talked previously about building a splash pad.

Racine County Board member Scott Maier said he is surprised and disappointed to hear that village officials are considering turning down the county’s offer.

Maier represents Union Grove in county government, and he joined County Executive Jonathan Delagrave in pitching the splash pad idea locally.

“I thought it would be a great thing for Union Grove,” he said.

If village leaders are worried about the project’s cost, Maier said, maybe the size of the splash pad could be downsized to make it less expensive.

He said he was unaware that village consideration of the concept had progressed far enough that officials were nearing a final decision to reject the idea.

“That’s disheartening,” he said.

Delagrave could not be reached for comment.

In the village’s online survey, residents from Union Grove, Yorkville and elsewhere showed strong support for the proposal.

On the question of how often they would use the splash pad, 23% said often, another 32% said frequently and 26% said very frequently.

The Village Board’s Recreation and Parks Committee met to consider the splash pad Feb. 13, and committee members voted unanimously against the project.

Village staff reported to the committee on cost estimates related to the development, including a forecast that the county’s $500,000 contribution would require an additional $250,000 to complete construction of the splash pad.

The committee also considered challenges at different potential park locations, such as inadequate water supplies and insufficient public parking.

“Nothing really fit,” said Patrick Brinkman, another committee member.

Brinkman and Ditscheit both serve on the Village Board.

Brinkman said all of the committee members heard from the general public about the popularity of the splash pad. But the cost projections persuaded the committee to oppose the project, he said.

“It’s that dollar sign in everyone’s eyes,” he said. “We all came to the same conclusion.”

