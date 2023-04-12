UNION GROVE — New renderings of affordable splash pad concepts are restarting interest in a project that local officials had previously thought was out of their price range.

Consultants at a Dane County design firm have presented the village with unsolicited proposals to bring the outdoor summer recreation amenity to Union Grove for less than $500,000.

That could mean virtually no upfront cost to the village, with Racine County offering $500,000 in startup funding.

Jennifer Ditscheit, chairwoman of the Village Board Recreation and Parks Committee, said that if the splash pad project can be more affordable, it warrants closer consideration.

After previously voting against the project, committee members have agreed to take another look. The committee met to discuss the issue on Monday.

With previous construction estimates running as high as $750,000, a price tag of $300,000 to $400,000 could change the possibilities in a significant way, Ditscheit said.

“That’s a huge difference,” she said. “That’s why we’re digging in a little deeper.”

Racine County approved a $500,0000 allocation in its 2023 budget for construction of a splash pad in Union Grove, as long as the village would assume responsibility for operation and maintenance of the facility.

A splash pad is an outdoor attraction with hidden water spouts — some shooting straight up from the ground — where people can have fun cooling off without a traditional swimming pool.

The amenities traditionally are built in public parks.

Racine County officials extended the offer to Union Grove because the community does not have a large lake or river like Burlington, Waterford and other nearby communities do.

Union Grove village officials, however, balked at the project, out of concern about hidden costs, both before and after the splash pad is constructed. Officials cited possible startup costs as high as $750,000.

With public support running high, the Village Board voted Feb. 27 to send the matter back to the Recreation and Parks Committee for reconsideration.

Commercial Recreation Specialists Inc., based in Verona, then sent the village several full-color renderings of splash pad designs that the consulting firm said could be built much more inexpensively.

One possibility depicts a splash pad at Village Square Park at a cost of $363,000 to $383,000, while another is shown at Leider Memorial Park for costs ranging from $275,000 to $500,000, depending on the type of design preferred.

David Romens, a systems specialist for Commercial Recreation, said the firm has designed more than 100 splash pads for communities throughout Wisconsin.

Romens said a typical splash pad can be built with about $150,000 to $200,000 in needed equipment, bringing the total investment to between $300,000 and $400,000.

“Something like that is not out of the ordinary,” he said.

The Dane County firm submitted its renderings and cost forecasts to Union Grove both as a way of clarifying the debate locally, and as a way of pitching its services for hire, if the project moves forward.

Romens said the materials presented to Union Grove so far have been donated free of charge.

“We’re always willing to do that upfront work,” he said, “to make their goals and dreams a reality.”

Ditscheit said her committee still wants to examine more projections for operation and maintenance costs that would become the village’s responsibility. The village’s annual budget currently stands at $11.7 million, which includes $2 million in property tax collections.

The village also is planning a community meeting to discuss the splash pad, tentatively scheduled for May 16.

Racine County officials have told Union Grove that a final answer is needed by July on whether the county’s offer of $500,000 is going to be accepted.

Ditscheit said the Commercial Recreation input is helpful, but that much research and study remains.

“We have to take the steps to figure all of that out,” she said. “It’s a lot of work, but we’re doing it.”

