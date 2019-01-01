RACINE — Lake Michigan didn’t make it easy with rough waves and an official water temperature of 41 degrees Fahrenheit. But that didn’t stop those who wanted to start 2019 with a swim.
Last year, participants of the annual Splash and Dash were robbed of the opportunity to jump in the lake because it was too cold, but on Tuesday more than 100 participants rushed into Lake Michigan to usher in the New Year.
The event was hosted by the Racine Yacht Club and took place at North Beach, which allowed swimmers and spectators to get a drink or some food for the event.
Organizer Jason Greenwood said he was happy the event proceeded as scheduled.
“Last year it was cold and we had a big ice shelf and then there was a lot of ice buildup on the shoreline … that’s why we had to cancel it, for safety reasons,” Greenwood said. “This year Mother Nature has been kinder, the temperature is decent. It’s a little windy, there’s a little bit of waves but that’s nothing that we can’t deal with.”
The Splash and Dash raised about $5,000 for the Racine County Food Bank, Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization, and the St. Luke’s Hospitality Center.
“I think it’s one of the most fun days of the year in Racine,” Greenwood said. “It’s just a great day to be out. Everyone that’s out is in a great mood and enjoying themselves.”
When asked what his goal is for 2019, Greenwood said he plans on “being a better human being.”
“Everybody could be better,” Greenwood said. “That’s what I want to do in 2019, be a better citizen.”
Goals for 2019
Jack Lambwehr, event volunteer and member of the Yacht Club, said he’s jumped in Lake Michigan on Jan. 1 more than a dozen times.
“It gets the community together for the first day of the year,” Lambwehr said of the Splash and Dash. “You see a lot of people that you only see a couple times a year at other community events. It’s a good fundraiser for the three charities that participate in this.”
In 2019, Lambwehr said, he wants to focus more on “doing things on time.”
“I actually have my stickers for 2019 on my truck already; I’ve never done that,” Lambwehr said. “The other thing is try to finish things on time.”
Eric Desmidt came from Burlington with his 15-year-old son Peter and their neighbor.
“The goal is to get in and get out,” Eric Desmidt said. “Get under water because it doesn’t count if you don’t get your head wet.”
Desmidt said Peter is his youngest son, but he had encouraged his two older children to do the Splash and Dash when they were younger.
“There’s these opportunities everywhere and people don’t seize them, they just kind of sleepwalk through it,” Eric Desmidt said. “Here’s an opportunity to have a great adventure.”
Peter Desmidt said he’s been participating in the Splash and Dash since he was 8 years old and the trick is “don’t think, just go in.”
Julie Hendricks and her group of about 20 people all had pink hoodies to raise awareness for breast cancer.
Hendricks said they have participated in the event for the last 17 years “but this year we have a cause,” because someone in their group was diagnosed with breast cancer.
“We’re going to enjoy life in 2019,” Hendricks said of her goals for the new year.
One of the oldest participants was 76-year-old Ted Petrakis, a former teacher a Horlick High School.
Petrakis came with Hendricks’ group and before jumping in Lake Michigan was asked what his goal was for 2019.
Petrakis responded with three words: “Survive the swim.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.