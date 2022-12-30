Splash and Dash raises money for charities

RACINE — The 30th annual Splash and Dash Polar Plunge will be held at noon Sunday, Jan. 1, at North Beach, 100 Kewaunee St.
The Racine Yacht Club, 1 Barker St., is hosting the event and will be open to the public at 9 a.m., where family and friends can stay warm and watch the fun.
The fundraiser will collect food and raise money for the Racine County Food Bank, Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization and the Hospitality Center.
Online registration is available at splashanddashracine.com. This year T-shirts will be available with a minimum $20 donation (no wristbands will be handed out and no waiting in line to redeem them for shirts). Pledge sheets with more than $150 in pledges will also receive a tie-dye Splash and Dash T-shirt before the jump. If the jump is cancelled, it will be posted on the above website no later than 10 a.m. Jan. 1.