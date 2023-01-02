Splash and Dash brings hundreds to North Beach, helps raise $2,500 for area charities

RACINE— Hundreds gathered to North Beach on New Year's Day Sunday to participate in the 34th annual Splash and Dash, jumping into the cold lake to raise money for worthy causes.
The first Splash and Dash took place Jan. 1, 1990, by eight Racine firefighters taking pledges to jump into the frozen Lake Michigan to raise money for a family who was displaced by a fire at the time.
Many people take the dip into the lake every year, like Scott Kristopeit, who has been participating in the Splash and Dash in Racine for four years. But this year he's joined by his nephew, Britton Knight, a first time splasher visiting from Alabama.
"It adds to the New Year's resolution and starting the day and really a new year," Kristopeit said. "It's an exciting experience. You're starting a new year and breaking the routine."
While Bronna Wollan replied with "never" when asked if she had ever done anything like this before, she was ready to dive in as soon as the countdown stopped. Wollan signed up for the splash on a whim, joining two days before the event.
"I'm adventurous I must say," Wollan said. "I'm a risk taker."
Knight says he got a "little heads up" that he was going to be join his uncle in the dash this year, with him being a little bit nervous before diving in, but as he dried himself, Knight thought the experience was invigorating.
The temperature sat at about 40 degrees on the afternoon of the fundraiser, officials measuring the lake's temperature at about 37 degrees, many people found the temperature perfect for the event.
"Today was probably the best I've ever seen it, usually it's iced over, but it was a perfect day to jump in," Wes Paffrath said as he bundled up in his towel after diving in. He described running into the water as "terrific." Pafftath had done the dive once before about four years ago.
"It's a perfect day for a splash," said Jason Greenwood, lead organizer for the fundraiser.
Greenwood estimates $2,500 dollars was earned from the pledges for the event.
The fundraiser collected food and raised money for the Racine County Food Bank, Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization and the Hospitality Center.
16 photos and video from Racine's 2023 Splash and Dash into Lake Michigan
Splash and Dash 2023
Time to splash
Camera ready
Getting pumped up
Divers from across the galaxy
Divers on your mark
And now we dash
Taking the plunge
Mission accomplished
It might be a little cold
I splashed, now I must dash
Making a break for it
Nice warm robe
It's probably much warmer in Alabama right now
Best way to start the day, not to mention the year
Raised just outside of McHenry, Illinois, Alex is the business reporter and staff photographer for The Journal Times. He considers himself a Clark Kent and Jimmy Olsen all-in-one. Alex is a graduate of SIUC in Carbondale, Illinois. Twitter: @arodatjt
The family of the 69-year-old man killed in a hit and run on Dec. 22 are planning a vigil for him on Sunday at 6 p.m. at the location of the collision across from 1809 Erie St. The RPD is investigating and asking anyone with information to reach out to investigators.
The woman allegedly kicked and screamed at officers, and there were periods of time where she would hit her head on the kitchen floor. She reportedly spat at officers and said "I ain't going without no fight."
Roesing Furniture, a family-owned business that began 120 years ago, is closing its doors in Rochester after four generations of Roesings making friendly service a successful formula for competing in the furniture business.
Bronna Wollsn, right, gets her picture taken at North Beach before going into the frozen lake for the Splash and Dash. Wollan had never done a Splash and Dash before, but she said she was feeling adventurous two days before.
Scott Kristopeit bundles up in a warm hoodie after diving into Lake Michigan during Racine Yacht Clubs' Splash and Dash event. This is the fourth or fifth time Kristopeit participated in the fundraiser.
Britton Knight grabs a towel to warm and dry himself off after plunging into Lake Michigan with his Uncle and about 100 other people during Racine Yacht Clubs' Splash and Dash Sunday. Visiting family in Racine from Alabama, Knight describes the experience as "invigorating."