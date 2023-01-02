 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Splash and Dash brings hundreds to North Beach, helps raise $2,500 for area charities

RACINE— Hundreds gathered to North Beach on New Year's Day Sunday to participate in the 34th annual Splash and Dash, jumping into the cold lake to raise money for worthy causes.

Taking the plunge

Hundreds gathered at North Beach on Sunday to ring in the new year with a cold plunge into the lake. 

The first Splash and Dash took place Jan. 1, 1990, by eight Racine firefighters taking pledges to jump into the frozen Lake Michigan to raise money for a family who was displaced by a fire at the time.

Best way to start the day, not to mention the year

Scott Kristopeit bundles up in a warm hoodie after diving into Lake Michigan during Racine Yacht Clubs' Splash and Dash event. This is the fourth or fifth time Kristopeit participated in the fundraiser.

Many people take the dip into the lake every year, like Scott Kristopeit, who has been participating in the Splash and Dash in Racine for four years. But this year he's joined by his nephew, Britton Knight, a first time splasher visiting from Alabama.

It's probably much warmer in Alabama right now

Britton Knight grabs a towel to warm and dry himself off after plunging into Lake Michigan  with his Uncle and about 100 other people during Racine Yacht Clubs' Splash and Dash Sunday. Visiting family in Racine from Alabama, Knight describes the experience as "invigorating."

"It adds to the New Year's resolution and starting the day and really a new year," Kristopeit said. "It's an exciting experience. You're starting a new year and breaking the routine."

Camera ready

Bronna Wollsn, right, gets her picture taken at North Beach before going into the frozen lake for the Splash and Dash. Wollan had never done a Splash and Dash before, but she said she was feeling adventurous two days before.

While Bronna Wollan replied with "never" when asked if she had ever done anything like this before, she was ready to dive in as soon as the countdown stopped. Wollan signed up for the splash on a whim, joining two days before the event.

"I'm adventurous I must say," Wollan said. "I'm a risk taker."

Knight says he got a "little heads up" that he was going to be join his uncle in the dash this year, with him being a little bit nervous before diving in, but as he dried himself, Knight thought the experience was invigorating.

The temperature sat at about 40 degrees on the afternoon of the fundraiser, officials measuring the lake's temperature at about 37 degrees, many people found the temperature perfect for the event.

"Today was probably the best I've ever seen it, usually it's iced over, but it was a perfect day to jump in," Wes Paffrath said as he bundled up in his towel after diving in. He described running into the water as "terrific." Pafftath had done the dive once before about four years ago.

A perfect day

Wes Paffrath, who participated in the 2023 Splash and Dash, into Lake Michigan, warms himself up.

"It's a perfect day for a splash," said Jason Greenwood, lead organizer for the fundraiser.

Greenwood estimates $2,500 dollars was earned from the pledges for the event.

The fundraiser collected food and raised money for the Racine County Food Bank, Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization and the Hospitality Center.

Reporter

Raised just outside of McHenry, Illinois, Alex is the business reporter and staff photographer for The Journal Times. He considers himself a Clark Kent and Jimmy Olsen all-in-one. Alex is a graduate of SIUC in Carbondale, Illinois. Twitter: @arodatjt

