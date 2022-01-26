Spend or save: Wisconsin legislature facing big questions as it is projected to have $3.8B in state general fund

MADISON — Wisconsin is projected to close the current biennium with more than $3.8 billion in the state’s general fund — more than $2.8 billion higher than previously estimated, the state’s nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau reported Tuesday.

Democrats are hoping to use some of those billions to allow for more money to go directly to localities to spend or save as they see fit. Republicans are looking to cut taxes.

More taxes collected than expected

The bulk of the state’s increased revenue stems from an estimated $2.5 billion increase in tax collections by the end of the state’s two-year budget cycle in the summer of 2023. Other factors include a roughly $33 million increase in department revenues and an almost $340 million decrease in net appropriations.

The projected surplus was also spurred by a massive influx of federal dollars pumped into the state during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and Republican leaders were quick to note their plan to use the funds to implement future tax cuts, rather than on increased spending on state services as Democratic lawmakers have proposed.

“We will not be foolish with these tax dollars by spending them into the future,” Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said in a statement. “Rather, we will focus on further tax relief in the next budget to continue our state on a positive trajectory and ensure the long-term health of the state budget and, more importantly, family budgets.”

But even some conservatives are looking for more spending to address the state’s problems. “No tax cuts, we have bigger problems. Fund more law enforcement officers, fix the damn roads, fund choice schools. No more Paul Ryan tax cuts,” Wisconsin Conservative Digest tweeted Tuesday.

State Rep. Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee, said in a statement that “State Shared Revenue payments have decreased under Republican control leaving local governments left to foot the rising costs of essential services. The solution is clear, we need to raise Shared Revenue.”

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers also celebrated the state’s surplus projection in a statement Tuesday, but pushed back against plans to hold off on any spending until the next budget process, which begins in 2023. Evers is running for a second term this fall.

“At the end of the day, I know folks and families are facing rising costs at the checkout line and businesses are facing challenges getting resources and supplies,” Evers said. “Wisconsinites need help making ends meet and can’t wait until the next biennial budget — they need relief now.”

Added Madison Democratic state Rep. Francesca Hong in a tweet, “Fund the schools,” followed by an abbreviated vulgar colloquial slang term.

Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, noted that, while the projected surplus is a positive sign for the state’s economy, he added that inflation and workforce shortage challenges in the state should lead lawmakers to exercise a level of caution moving forward. The ongoing pandemic also creates uncertainty in the state’s future finances, the bureau’s report notes.

“Waiting until we have a better picture of the challenges and opportunities of the next budget before returning the surplus to taxpayers is the prudent thing to do,” Wanggaard said in a statement.

The Republican co-chairs of the state’s budget committee Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, and Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, said in a joint statement the projected surplus could be largely attributed to “a decade of responsible budgeting and significant tax cuts by Republicans have produced extraordinary results.”

Thanks to an unprecedented projected surplus last year, Republicans worked a $2 billion income tax cut into the state’s 2021-23 biennial budget, which was ultimately signed last summer by Evers.

Traditionally, half of the state’s projected surplus gets deposited into the state’s budget stabilization fund, a rainy day fund to be tapped in times of emergency. However, the bureau reports that, since the rainy day fund’s balance of more than $1.7 billion exceeds 5% of the estimated general fund expenditures, none of the surplus will be deposited into the emergency account.

Adam Rogan of The Journal Times contributed to this report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0