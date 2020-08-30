 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Speeding driver flees after chase, crash on Highway MM
0 comments
Mount Pleasant Police

Speeding driver flees after chase, crash on Highway MM

{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — The speeding driver of a newer-model Honda Civic remained at large Sunday afternoon after a police pursuit ended in a one-vehicle crash overnight.

According to Mount Pleasant Police Department Sgt. Dale Swart, officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on the speeding driver near highways MM and 31 at about 12:15 a.m.

“The vehicle did not stop and there was a pursuit that ended in the vehicle crashing,” Swart said, noting the northbound pursuit ended at MM and Highway 38 (Northwestern Avenue). “The driver took off on foot and was not found.”

Swart said two passengers in the Civic remained with the vehicle after the crash. The Sturtevant Police Department assisted the Mount Pleasant Police, providing a K-9 officer in an unsuccessful attempt to track the fugitive driver.

The incident remains under investigation.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News