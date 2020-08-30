Speeding driver flees after chase, crash on Highway MM

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — The speeding driver of a newer-model Honda Civic remained at large Sunday afternoon after a police pursuit ended in a one-vehicle crash overnight.

According to Mount Pleasant Police Department Sgt. Dale Swart, officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on the speeding driver near highways MM and 31 at about 12:15 a.m.

“The vehicle did not stop and there was a pursuit that ended in the vehicle crashing,” Swart said, noting the northbound pursuit ended at MM and Highway 38 (Northwestern Avenue). “The driver took off on foot and was not found.”

Swart said two passengers in the Civic remained with the vehicle after the crash. The Sturtevant Police Department assisted the Mount Pleasant Police, providing a K-9 officer in an unsuccessful attempt to track the fugitive driver.

The incident remains under investigation.

