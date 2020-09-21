Speed, traffic concerns raised on Storybook Drive in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — It’s said that the squeaky wheel gets the grease.
Bruce Lingsweiler hopes to be the squeaky wheel that greases a solution to what he says are longstanding, and growing, speeding problems along Storybook Drive in the Rolling Hills Estate subdivision, first developed beginning in 1960 when nearby Highways 11 and 31 were both rural two-lane roads and cornfields and vegetable stands were a common bucolic sight.
A resident in the 3100 block of Storybook Drive since 1964, Lingsweiler appeared before Mount Pleasant Village Board trustees last week to air his concerns, saying while the posted speed limit is 25 mph, it’s not uncommon for motorists to be travelling at 45-50 mph.
Lingsweiler also addressed concerns about increased traffic on Storybook, saying that north-south Storybook and east-west connector Larchmont Drive have become a convenient “cut-through” route for motorists looking to avoid the busy intersection of highways 11 (Durand Avenue) and 31 (Green Bay Road), particularly during the morning and afternoon work commutes.
Appearing before village trustees on Sept. 14, Lingsweiler expressed concern for children and adults who use Storybook for both recreation and exercise, saying the speed limit sign appears to be more decorative than regulatory.
“The speed is posted at 25 miles an hour,” he said. “The neighborhood joke is we should put Christmas tree lights on it because it looks nice.”
Lingsweiler said the speeding issue is a serious and potentially hazardous problem that’s been steadily growing over time, suggesting the installation of temporary removable speed bumps as one possible solution along the recently-repaved roadway.
“It’s a situation I’ve lived with for many years,” Lingsweiler said of the increased traffic and speeds on Storybook, which he said is nicknamed “Union Grove Dragstrip” by some in the neighborhood.
“I have a big concern because the people driving there have no concern whatsoever. It’s something that has to be addressed … somebody’s gonna get hurt. My No. 1 goal is to stop it (speeding) before someone gets injured.”
“It’s frightening”
Lingsweiler said Saturday afternoon that drivers passing through residential neighborhood bring an “expressway” mentality to their driving on the Storybook-Larchmont “L” connecting to Highway 31 on the east and Highway 11 on the north.
“There’s a lot of crazy people out there in cars,” he said. “It’s frightening. It really is. I’m not exaggerating if I said they’re doing 45 to 55 miles an hour down here.”
Lingsweiler said regulatory speed limit signs, as well as non-regulatory advisory signs put up in yards by Lingsweiler and other neighbors along Storybook, are ignored.
“People look at the signs and zoom — they go right on by,” he noted.
Lingsweiler told The Journal Times that there are a variety of possible solutions to the speeding issue along Storybook — installation of temporary speed bumps, parking an empty Mount Pleasant Police Department squad car along the side of the road or temporarily placing portable radar speed feedback signs, among others.
“You don’t have to go to Cornell (University) to figure this out,” he said. “It’s pretty basic. It’s really not an economic situation. We’re not talking major dollars here.”
Lingsweiler said he hopes last week’s visit to the Village Board will be productive.
“I hope it (changes) happen,” he said. “I wanted to get it (dialogue) started. We’ve got to start somewhere ...”
Solutions being explored
Trustee Sonny Havn, chairing last Monday’s board meeting during the excused absence of Village President Dave DeGroot, referred Lingsweiler to Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matt Soens as “a good place to start” in addressing his concerns.
Lingsweiler did just that after the meeting.
“(Soens) was kind enough to hear me and I was happy to chat with him,” Lingsweiler said. “We’ll see what happens.”
Soens reported to The Journal Times on Sunday afternoon that the village is exploring several strategies to address Lingsweiler’s concerns.
“Right now we are looking at the possibility of temporary speed bumps along with more common methods of giving the area extra attention, combined with the use of our speed trailer,” Soens said.
