Speed, traffic concerns raised on Storybook Drive in Mount Pleasant

Lingsweiler said the speeding issue is a serious and potentially hazardous problem that’s been steadily growing over time, suggesting the installation of temporary removable speed bumps as one possible solution along the recently-repaved roadway.

“It’s a situation I’ve lived with for many years,” Lingsweiler said of the increased traffic and speeds on Storybook, which he said is nicknamed “Union Grove Dragstrip” by some in the neighborhood.

“I have a big concern because the people driving there have no concern whatsoever. It’s something that has to be addressed … somebody’s gonna get hurt. My No. 1 goal is to stop it (speeding) before someone gets injured.”

“It’s frightening”

Lingsweiler said Saturday afternoon that drivers passing through residential neighborhood bring an “expressway” mentality to their driving on the Storybook-Larchmont “L” connecting to Highway 31 on the east and Highway 11 on the north.

“There’s a lot of crazy people out there in cars,” he said. “It’s frightening. It really is. I’m not exaggerating if I said they’re doing 45 to 55 miles an hour down here.”