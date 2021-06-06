 Skip to main content
Speed, alcohol believed to be factors in Burlington motorcycle accident, Sheriff's Office says
BURLINGTON — Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in a motorcycle crash Saturday evening.

Deputies from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at 7:10 p.m. to a single-vehicle accident in the 7700 block of Fish Hatchery Road.

Once there, deputies discovered the operator of a motorcycle lying on the ground, unconscious but breathing. He was wearing a helmet.

The operator was described by the Sheriff’s Office as being a 39-year-old man from Waterford.

The injured rider was taken by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa with life-threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

Levi's sees post pandemic bump on trends, sizes

