Speed, alcohol believed to be factors in Burlington motorcycle accident, Sheriff's Office says

BURLINGTON — Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in a motorcycle crash Saturday evening.
Just $3 gives you full access for 3 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com. The incredible deal won't last lo…
Deputies from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at 7:10 p.m. to a single-vehicle accident in the 7700 block of Fish Hatchery Road.
Once there, deputies discovered the operator of a motorcycle lying on the ground, unconscious but breathing. He was wearing a helmet.
The operator was described by the Sheriff’s Office as being a 39-year-old man from Waterford.
The injured rider was taken by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa with life-threatening injuries.
The accident remains under investigation.