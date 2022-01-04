Spectrum Gallery seeks artwork for show

RACINE — Spectrum Gallery, a cooperative gallery located in the east building of the DeKoven Center, 610 Caron Butler Drive, invites fine artists to submit one piece of their artwork for a “Fine Arts Invitational Show.”

All media is accepted. Two-dimensional work (drawing, painting, collage, photography, mixed media, etc.) must be framed and wired for hanging and canvas wraps with wire are also accepted. No diptychs, triptychs, sets or multiply framed series work are accepted. Three-dimensional work (sculpture, ceramic, assemblage, etc.) must be ready for display.

There is a hanging fee of $25. Artwork may be for sale or marked NFS (not for sale) Deadlines and drop off times are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 8-9. Artists may also call Spectrum at 262-634-4345 to arrange for an earlier drop-off time.

The opening and artist’s reception is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. The “Fine Arts Invitational Show” runs through Feb. 6. For more information, go to spectrumschoolandgallery.org.

