YORKVILLE — With Spectrum issuing an outright denial and AT&T not responding to inquiries, the only option for moving forward with an application for a state Broadband Expansion Grant is Mount Pleasant-based e-vergent, according to the village clerk-treasurer.
Trustees voted last month to try to find a partner internet service provider, or ISP, to apply for the grant program, which helps expand broadband service into underserved areas. The state Public Service Commission has classified sizable portions of Yorkville and other parts of Racine County as underserved — and therefore grant-eligible.
Under the program, ISPs fill out the grant application. If the PSC awards the municipality with the grant, the ISP and PSC split the cost of expanding service into the designated area.
The Village Board voted Oct. 28 to have village staff further pursue the grant with e-vergent “pending their ability to solicit enough customers to justify their share of the expense on any projects,” Yorkville Village Clerk-Treasurer Mike McKinney said.
The company is “in the process of working through the details internally,” e-vergent co-owner Amanda Falaschi said in an email.
Mike Hill, senior government affairs manager for Spectrum, told village staff in an email obtained by The Journal Times that expanding service in Yorkville “does not meet (our) capital investment window as it sits today. ... We will need to take a pass on this request and pursue other more viable project requests.”
But in a statement issued to The Journal Times on Wednesday, the company appeared to walk back its denial: “We intend to take a further review of the opportunity with the Village of Yorkville and no final decision has been made.”
AT&T did not answer a question asking why the company had not responded to Yorkville. A spokesman instead issued the following statement: “We would certainly be willing to talk with Village of Yorkville officials. We would have to explore the issue further before we could come to a determination.”
