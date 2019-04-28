RACINE COUNTY — As Legislators debate the state biennial budget plan, a new face will soon be weighing in on state expenditures and other legislative matters on behalf of residents of the 64th Assembly District.
A special election is being held Tuesday to name a replacement for former state Rep. Peter Barca, who stepped down earlier this year after he was tapped by Gov. Tony Evers to be the state secretary of revenue.
District 64 voters, if they haven’t already done so during early voting, can head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their vote for either Democrat Thaddeus “Tip” McGuire or Republican Mark Stalker.
McGuire, 31, of Somers, is a graduate of Marquette University and the University of Wisconsin Law School and is working as an assistant district attorney in Milwaukee County. He worked as a legislative aide for Barca from 2009-14 but has no elected experience.
He has served as president of the Kenosha Public Library Foundation Board of Directors and is a former member of the National Alliance for Mental Illness — Kenosha Board of Directors.
Stalker, 61, of Kenosha has worked in the paint and coatings industry for his entire career, managing budgets up to $20 million. He served on the Kenosha Unified School Board from 2005-07 and one of his initiatives was the Kenosha eSchool.
He has volunteered for the Boys and Girls Club/CYC as a coach in basketball and baseball, the Pleasant Prairie RecPlex for flag football, Kenosha Merchant baseball, Union Grove Jr. Broncos, and has run baseball camps in Kenosha and Union Grove.
Barca served in the Assembly from 2009 until he was nominated for the cabinet position in the Evers administration earlier this year. For the majority of his time in the Assembly, he was minority leader. Barca also served in the Assembly from 1984 through 1992 and also one term in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1993-95.
In Racine County, the 64th District includes: the far southeast corner of Mount Pleasant (including Lake Park and Lakeside); all of the Village of Elmwood Park; and a small portion of far southwest Racine (including the Mallard Shores subdivision). In Kenosha County, the district includes: the village and town of Somers east of Highway 31; and parts of the north end and most of the west side of the City of Kenosha.
